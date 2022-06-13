Alpine Summit Energy Partners Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. ALPS ASEPF ("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 issuer status to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), effective June 14, 2022.
The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on certain standards including historical financial performance, stage of development and financial resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's premier tier and is reserved for the TSXV's most advanced issuers with the most significant financial resources.
Concurrently with the graduation to a Tier 1 listing on the TSXV, the TSXV also accepted the Company's application to release the securities previously deposited into escrow on the basis that the Company has a market capitalization in excess of $100 million and would therefore be an "exempt issuer" under National Policy 46-201.
About Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.
Alpine Summit is a U.S. based company that operates and develops oil and gas assets. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.alpinesummitenergy.com.
Further Information
For further information, please contact:
Chris Nilan, Senior Managing Director
Phone: 615.475.8320
Email: ir@alpsummit.com
Darren Moulds, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 403.390.9260
Email: dmoulds@alpsummit.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127392
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.