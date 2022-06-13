AXL to Host Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for Elf Matrix on June 15

Elf Matrix partners up with AXL INU to complete Initial DEX Offering using AXL Launchpad.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - AXL INU ($AXL), the ultimate DEX platform with smart routing on Ethereum Chain (ETH) and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), announces that it will be hosting IDO for Elf Matrix ($EMT) on June 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM UTC. Elf Matrix's IDO details have been released, with the Initial DEX Offering taking place on AXL launchpad.
AXL INU X Elf Matrix
AXL is being established as a decentralized DEX, providing a seamless user experience by deploying turnkey solutions for a quick and easy exchange process for everyone. An intuitive design and user-friendly interface with instant visual feedback and context-based instructions at each interaction with the exchange offer a streamlined user experience.
Furthermore, AXL INU's next-generation decentralized launchpad is constantly being developed using the best DeFi sector standards, all while providing real-time settlement, top-tier security, interoperability, genuine decentralization, no counterparty risk, and being completely scalable to meet the needs of institutional investors. The AXL launchpad is intended to give the community control over funding the projects they believe will be the most successful.
Elf Matrix IDO on AXL Launchpad
Elf Matrix is a Play-to-Earn NFT Game that is being built on BSC & Polygon that enables users to train their pets to fight. It will be playable in app form, launching on PC, Mac, Android, and eventually on IOS. All in-game items and creatures will be blockchain-based tokens and NFTs.
AXL is excited to announce that Elf Matrix (EMT) IDO will commence on June 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM UTC on AXL Launchpad. Participants will have the opportunity to collect tokens through the IDO.
Elf Matrix Project Overview
The details for Elf Matrix IDO on AXL Launchpad are as follows:
Elf Matrix Launch Timeline
- June 15, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC, AXL IDO - Private Pool Opens
- June 16, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC, AXL IDO - Private Pool Closes
- June 16, 2022, 01:00 PM UTC, AXL IDO - Public Pool Opens
- June 16, 2022, 09:00 PM UTC, AXL IDO - Public Pool Closes
Token Sale Details
- Date & Time: June 15, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC
- TGE Date: June 21, 2022
- Initial Market Cap at TGE: $217,000
- Token Symbol: $EMT
- Total Token Supply: 300,000,000 EMT
- Tokens Available on AXL: 600,000 EMT
- Total IDO Raise: $1,200,000
- Total Raise on AXL: $30,000
- Token IDO Price: $0.05
- IDO Duration: 24 hours for Private Pool / 8 hours for Public Pool (after 1 hour of private pool closing)
- Allocation Distribution: 50% private, 50% public
- Vesting Schedule: 10% at TGE, then linear vesting in 6 months
- Claiming Start Date: June 21, 2022 (Same as TGE)
- IDO Location: AXL Launchpad
For private pool details and allocations, read the official AXL medium announcement.
For more information about the AXL platform, visit https://axltoken.com/.
About Elf Matrix
Elf Matrix is a Play-to-Earn NFT Game that is being built on BSC & Polygon for nearly instant transactions with almost no fees. It will be playable in App form, launching on PC, Mac, Android, and eventually on IOS. All in-game items and creatures will be blockchain-based tokens and NFTs.
Website | Telegram | Twitter | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | Medium | Reddit | Instagram
About AXL Inu
AXL INU is being developed as a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum Chain (ETH) and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), enabling liquidity provision, yield farming, staking, launching IDOs, NFT, and lending & borrowing.
AXL works hard to encourage, grow, and promote the listing of new and breakthrough projects. The AXL launchpad enables emerging creative projects to demonstrate their ideas to the community while also garnering support, attention, and investment.
Website | Telegram | Twitter | Medium | Discord | Reddit | Instagram
Media Contact
AXL INU
Shajid Islam
info@axltoken.com
Dubai, Al Barsha Heights, Al Thanya, Rise Tower
