AXL to Host Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for Elf Matrix on June 15

Elf Matrix partners up with AXL INU to complete Initial DEX Offering using AXL Launchpad.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - AXL INU ($AXL), the ultimate DEX platform with smart routing on Ethereum Chain (ETH) and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), announces that it will be hosting IDO for Elf Matrix ($EMT) on June 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM UTC. Elf Matrix's IDO details have been released, with the Initial DEX Offering taking place on AXL launchpad.

AXL INU X Elf Matrix

AXL is being established as a decentralized DEX, providing a seamless user experience by deploying turnkey solutions for a quick and easy exchange process for everyone. An intuitive design and user-friendly interface with instant visual feedback and context-based instructions at each interaction with the exchange offer a streamlined user experience.

Furthermore, AXL INU's next-generation decentralized launchpad is constantly being developed using the best DeFi sector standards, all while providing real-time settlement, top-tier security, interoperability, genuine decentralization, no counterparty risk, and being completely scalable to meet the needs of institutional investors. The AXL launchpad is intended to give the community control over funding the projects they believe will be the most successful.

Elf Matrix IDO on AXL Launchpad

Elf Matrix is a Play-to-Earn NFT Game that is being built on BSC & Polygon that enables users to train their pets to fight. It will be playable in app form, launching on PC, Mac, Android, and eventually on IOS. All in-game items and creatures will be blockchain-based tokens and NFTs.

AXL is excited to announce that Elf Matrix (EMT) IDO will commence on June 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM UTC on AXL Launchpad. Participants will have the opportunity to collect tokens through the IDO.

Elf Matrix Project Overview

The details for Elf Matrix IDO on AXL Launchpad are as follows:

Elf Matrix Launch Timeline

June 15, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC, AXL IDO - Private Pool Opens

June 16, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC, AXL IDO - Private Pool Closes

June 16, 2022, 01:00 PM UTC, AXL IDO - Public Pool Opens

June 16, 2022, 09:00 PM UTC, AXL IDO - Public Pool Closes

Token Sale Details

Date & Time: June 15, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC

June 15, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC TGE Date: June 21, 2022

June 21, 2022 Initial Market Cap at TGE: $217,000

$217,000 Token Symbol: $EMT

$EMT Total Token Supply: 300,000,000 EMT

300,000,000 EMT Tokens Available on AXL: 600,000 EMT

600,000 EMT Total IDO Raise: $1,200,000

$1,200,000 Total Raise on AXL: $30,000

$30,000 Token IDO Price: $0.05

$0.05 IDO Duration: 24 hours for Private Pool / 8 hours for Public Pool (after 1 hour of private pool closing)

24 hours for Private Pool / 8 hours for Public Pool (after 1 hour of private pool closing) Allocation Distribution: 50% private, 50% public

50% private, 50% public Vesting Schedule: 10% at TGE, then linear vesting in 6 months

10% at TGE, then linear vesting in 6 months Claiming Start Date: June 21, 2022 (Same as TGE)

June 21, 2022 (Same as TGE) IDO Location: AXL Launchpad

For private pool details and allocations, read the official AXL medium announcement.

For more information about the AXL platform, visit https://axltoken.com/.

About Elf Matrix

Elf Matrix is a Play-to-Earn NFT Game that is being built on BSC & Polygon for nearly instant transactions with almost no fees. It will be playable in App form, launching on PC, Mac, Android, and eventually on IOS. All in-game items and creatures will be blockchain-based tokens and NFTs.

About AXL Inu

AXL INU is being developed as a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum Chain (ETH) and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), enabling liquidity provision, yield farming, staking, launching IDOs, NFT, and lending & borrowing.

AXL works hard to encourage, grow, and promote the listing of new and breakthrough projects. The AXL launchpad enables emerging creative projects to demonstrate their ideas to the community while also garnering support, attention, and investment.

