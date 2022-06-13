Zonetail Signs Another Partnership with Roambuddy, a Global Company in the Data Roaming Space

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. ("Zonetail" or the "Company") ZONE ZTLLF is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with Roambuddy.World Ltd. ("Roambuddy"), a global service provider whose mission is to reduce the exorbitant cost of data roaming.

Zonetail's mobile platforms are designed for high-rise residential buildings, as well as property-managed townhouses and gated communities, connects residents to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device.

Using Zonetail's residential platforms, residents can access the building's community news and activity feeds, community calendar, document libraries, and book building amenities, such as visitor parking or the elevator. In addition, residents can create and track maintenance requests, view their ledger and status certificates (for condos), and access links to pay their rent or monthly maintenance dues. It digitizes the entire communication process between property management and the residents.

Included in all Zonetail platforms is a marketplace called 'Explore', highlighting the businesses and services that residents are in constant need of. These businesses pay Zonetail either an advertising or transactional fee to be on the platforms to connect with the highly sought, but often difficult to reach, high-rise residents.

When customers travel abroad, they have to enable data roaming to access the internet from their mobile carrier which can result in excessive costs per day. Data roaming occurs when you use your carrier's data roaming outside of your carrier's coverage zone and you may end up with an enormous bill without realizing it. With Roambuddy's service, customers are able to buy on a prepaid basis data roaming bundles that suit their usage and are within budget and saves customers from bill shock. Today Roambuddy are able to offer an eSIM with various data roaming bundles with coverage in over 150+ countries globally. This service is catering to customers who have eSIM enabled phones that are not locked to any carrier.

Partnering with Roambuddy, gives Zonetail users immediate access to deep savings in roaming services when they travel. Roambuddy offers travelers high speed internet and data services using their eSIM with pre-loaded data bundles saving users much more that what they would incur on existing data roaming charges via their carrier. Roambuddy have various data packages available for use in over 150 countries and customers can top up or buy more bundles as required.

"No one likes getting a huge bill for data charges when they return from a trip. With Roambuddy, Zonetail users can control their data roaming fees by buying pre-loaded bundles that suit their budget and avoid bill shock when returning home. That's the kind of partner we are always searching for, to bring products and services of real value to our users," said Mark Holmes, CEO and President of Zonetail.

"Zonetail's residential platforms are an ideal way for Roambuddy to market our data roaming bundles to a large, highly-engaged captive audience," said Rasool Verjee, Chief Success Officer of Roambuddy. "As Zonetail's unique residential platform continues to expand across North America, which they undoubtedly will, we're excited to expand right along with them."

Zonetail reports that it will receive a transaction fee of 20% for all Roambuddy's data roaming packages booked through its mobile platforms. Roambuddy expects to launch with Zonetail across its Canadian portfolio of over 125,000 households in the coming days.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. ZONE ZTLLF is a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities and services​. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. And our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize you home. Zonetail also has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hotels in the world representing approximately 35,000 hotels and 65% of the U.S. hotel market. The Company expects to relaunch its hotel vertical when market conditions within the hotel industry have rebounded after COVID.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

About Roambuddy.World Ltd

Roambuddy.World ("Roambuddy') is a UK based company whose mission is to reduce the exorbitant data roaming fees charged by incumbent carriers for its customers globally. Roambuddy's focus is to sell data roaming bundles to customers with eSIM enabled devices and give them the assurance to purchase plans that suit their budget when they travel abroad. Roambuddy today has partnerships in place to cover over 150+ countries and customers can purchase data bundles for countries or regions as they require. Roambuddy is looking to partner with various enterprises that are able to offer value add low cost data roaming services to their customer base who travel abroad.

Please visit https://www.roambuddy.world/

