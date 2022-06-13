Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research Presents The Young Professionals Committee Midsummer Angel Gala



Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

The Mid-Summer Angel Gala





NEW YORK - June 13, 2022

)

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research presents their Young Professionals Committee (YPC) Midsummer Angel Gala Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Classic Car Club. YPC was born from young professionals, philanthropists, and socialites wanting to give back and make a difference in the fight against cancer.

The 2022 event chairs of the committee include Alex Ulvsgard, Anna Zege, Andrew Warren, Arleigh Banner, Ayaan Ahmed, Becca Morris, Brendan Brown, Corey Zaretsky, Julia Moshy, and Lidiya Maltseva. Additional supporters and committee members include Gaia Matisse, Abigail Breslin, Hayley Hasselhoff, Ming Lee Simmons, Angela Simmons, Alex Assouline, Conor Kennedy, Ava Dash, Ryan Thomas Roth, Ezra William, Danielle Naftali, Serena Kerrigan, Timo Weiland and more.

All proceeds from the YPC Gala will go towards Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's music therapy and cancer research programs, which to date have given nearly $39M in research grants. Funds have provided support to music therapy programs at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. and go towards innovative clinical or basic science research that will lead to novel therapeutic approaches that could replace, or be used in combination with existing effective therapies for patients with leukemia and lymphoma. Such therapeutic approaches could include alternative or complementary medicine.

This year's Gala will be hosted by model and, beauty influencer and TikTok star Emira D'Spain and will be supported by brands such as Misahara, Panorama Insurance Group, Inc, Viktoria Wiberg Luxury Real Estate, Beso Aesthetics, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Josh Cellars Wine, Hampton Water Wine, Calirosa Tequila, Scapegrace Gin, Musica and more. The event will also feature an online auction with CharityBuzz (Charitybuzz.com/Gabrielles), from June 16 - 30, featuring artwork by Nick Moss, Fer da Silva, Ross Pino, Emanuel Fiore and Marcel van Luit, jewelry by DeBeers and other luxury items and experiences, such as tickets to Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Guests can participate by purchasing single tickets or VIP tables to support the mission of helping to improve the efficacy of cancer treatments, reduce their toxicity and improve the quality of life of patients. For information regarding the foundation and to reserve your tables and tickets, please visit www.gabriellesangels.org/ypc-gala or contact: info@gabriellesangels.org | 646-861-2033

About Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Young Professionals Committee

The Young Professionals Committee (YPC) of Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research was officially created in 2019, with the goal of raising funds for music therapy and cancer research. The YPC consists of young professionals, philanthropists, celebrities, and influencers who are committed to organizing fundraising events in support of the Foundation's mission. The first event organized by the YPC was the Mid-Summer Angel Gala in NYC in June 2019 followed by the Winter Masquerade Ball in San Francisco in December 2019 and the Fall Gala in 2021. For all media inquiries, please contact Collxab at YPC@collxab.com.

