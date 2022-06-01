Journalist and Explorer Kinga Philipps With Great Ideas to Plan an Epic Adventure on TipsOnTV



Adventure Travel TV Host Shares Ideas for an Epic Summer Vacation

Kinga Philipps with Great Summer Travel Ideas





Kinga Philipps has been traveling the globe for more than a decade — rappelling, caving, scuba diving, free diving, jumping out of airplanes and swimming with sharks as the host of a travel shows on National Geographic and two Travel Channel shows. In fact, Kinga has channeled her adventurous spirit into a career as a writer, producer and on camera journalist and offers these suggestions for summer travel.

AN ADVENTURE DESTINATION

One of Kinga's favorite destinations is North Dakota, with massive sunflower fields, some of the darkest skies in the U.S. for star gazing including the Northern Lights, and places like the Great Eight dinosaur and fossil attractions. North Dakota Tourism has put together 10 legendary ideas to inspire your next road trip. The state is an affordable destination where visitors can enjoy wide open spaces, vibrant communities and incredible experiences for every budget. Head to LegendaryRoadTrip.com to plan a great getaway.

SUGGESTIONS FOR CAMPING

The new Jackery Solar Generator 2-thousand Pro is a portable solar generator that charges from the sun in just two and a half hours and can power up to 8 small household appliances at once. So, bring all the favorite electronics on the road like an electric grill, a heated blanket, or a laptop, without compromising creature comforts or the environment. The Jackery is perfect for family campers, RV owners, and all the digital nomads out there. Get it at Jackery.com or on Amazon.

A MORE COMFORTABLE ADVENTURE

Bugs can totally ruin a trip, so Kinga recommends an amazing product called STEM to ward off creepy crawlies. STEM is an innovative new pest control line rooted in nature and optimized by science that uses plant derived active ingredients that are powerful against bugs, but safe around humans and pets, when used as directed. STEM Bug Killer Spray for Ants, Roaches and Flies is a must have whether renting a cabin or staying in off the beaten path locations. It is available in most retail stores for under seven dollars. Check it out at stemforbugs.com

JUST WANTING TO RELAX

For the ultimate summer adventure with those who matter most, families can book an all inclusive unlimited luxury getaway at Dreams Jade Resort & Spa by A-M-R™ Collection by visiting DreamsResorts.com. Located on the gorgeous Riviera Cancun, the resort has something for everyone, including three heated pools, a high end gym, luxurious spa, Explorer's Club for kids and Core Zone teens club. And if booked before July 12, enjoy savings up to 40 percent and $200 in resort coupons with the Seize Your Sunshine promotion.

