Lap of Love Launches New In-Home Pet Hospice & Euthanasia Provider Directory

In-Home Pet Hospice & Euthanasia Provider Directory
Nationwide directory connects families to local providers who specialize in pet end-of-life care needs.
Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia has recently launched an In-Home Pet Hospice & Euthanasia Provider Directory to support the growing number of requests for pet end-of-life care and euthanasia services in the home. The new nationwide directory connects families to local providers who specialize in pet end-of-life care needs.
"At Lap of Love, we want to ensure we connect all pet parents with the end-of-life care and euthanasia services they are seeking," said Lap of Love co-founder, Dr. Mary Gardner. "Currently, our support center receives over 10,000 calls a week, and when all our doctors are booked with appointments, we need to refer calls to other end-of-life and euthanasia in-home providers. When one of our doctors isn't available, or if it is an area that we do not currently service, we plan to direct families to this new directory. Our top priority is ensuring pets at the end stage of life get the care and services they need, whether it's from Lap of Love or another caring veterinarian."
The online directory is free for pet families to use and veterinary providers specializing in end-of-life pet services can create a profile listing at no cost.
About Lap of Love: Founded in 2009, Lap of Love is the nation's largest network of veterinarians solely dedicated to end-of-life veterinary care providing in-home euthanasia, veterinary hospice, teleadvice, and pet loss support services.
Press Contact:
Stephanie Couture - Director of Marketing
813-317-4441
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.