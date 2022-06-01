Quizam Increases Private Placement to $240,000

CSE Trading Symbol: QQ Telephone: (604) 683-0020 Email: ir@quizammedia.com www.quizammedia.com Facsimile: (604) 683-0045

Quizam Increases the previously announced Private Placement from $201,000 to $240,000

June 1st, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CNSX:QQ.CN) QQQFF is pleased to announce that the Unit Private Placement previously announced on May 12, 2022 is being increased from $201,000 to $240,000.

All other terms remain the same including the fact that the Unit Private Placement will be priced at $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a 1/2 share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 for 24 months. There will be a total of 4,000,000 units issued.

Insider CEO Russ Rossi (Blueskyview Software Corp.) will be subscribing to 755,000 units.



About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

