Independent Mining Consultants.Inc.: Visit us at PDAC 2022 Convention in Toronto this June at Booth 719

Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Independent Mining Consultants.Inc. invites you to visit them at Booth #719 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

About Independent Mining Consultants.Inc.

Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. (IMC) is a proven mine engineering consulting firm that has had the opportunity to work for over 250+ clients on 500+ mining projects across the globe for over 35 years. We deliver maximum stakeholder value, identify mine growth opportunities, and help limit company risk. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, major and minor multi-commodity producers, junior exploration firms, public sector entities, and financial institutions. We advise clients on open pit mine planning, surface and underground mine evaluation, due diligence, and resource estimation at all stages of the mine project life from discovery, acquisition, and to production development. Clients have long chosen us as the reliable source of cost effective mine engineering services because we accomplish projects on time, on budget and to their specifications. IMC has been in operation since 1983, and has cultivated success through hard work and unquestioned integrity. IMC has made its name in the base metals, precious metals, industrial minerals, and aggregates markets. Our technical documents have been reviewed and accepted by leading international financial institutions for investment decisions. Many properties have been successfully financed based on work completed by the engineers and geologists of Independent Mining Consultants.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Independent Mining Consultants.Inc.

S. Yvette Gengler

+1 (520) 294-9861

imc@imctucson.com

