Pathify Announces Partnership With Concept3D to Offer Virtual Mapping and Tours

Pathify, the leading provider of a centralized higher education Engagement Hub, proudly partners with Concept3D, the leader in immersive online experiences with interactive maps and virtual touring solutions.

"Together, Concept3D and Pathify provide any institution with a unique and engaging prospect experience designed for the evermore hybrid world we live in. We're incredibly excited to formally partner and recommend Concept3D to the higher ed market," said Chase Williams, CEO of Pathify.

Concept3D's software helps institutions create powerful online experiences with interactive media, virtual reality, 3D modeling and maps. Pathify's partnership with Concept3D can bring any campus' physical location into an intuitive and navigable digital format, providing prospective students, current students, faculty/staff, alumni and parents, with a powerful competitive edge through applications like data visualization, IoT integration, wayfinding, virtual reality, and real-time data feed integration. Some of the features of Concept3D include:

Interactive Maps & Wayfinding

360 Degree Tours & Hotspots

Robust CMS, Dedicated Client Success & Creative services

"We are truly excited to partner with Pathify and continue to expand our impact on the student experience," said Carlos Perez, Chief Revenue Officer at Concept3D. "Concept3D is focused on delivering location-driven virtual experiences that improve campus communications, recruitment, and navigation. By partnering with Pathify, we will extend our interactive maps and virtual tours to even broader audiences and further support our mutual Higher Education customers," said Carlos Perez, CRO of Concept3D.

About Pathify

Pathify levels up higher ed tech. The Pathify Engagement Hub fills the void at the center of the higher ed digital ecosystem by creating a centralized user experience, unifying all things digital. We're not just obsessed with making great technology, we're hyper-focused on creating a stellar student experience across the entire lifecycle — from prospects to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly technology designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content and resources to the right people, at the right time, on any device. With a team of former university executives and technologists, we know what we're doing — and our incredible 82 net promoter score from customers proves it. Learn more at pathify.com.

About Concept3D

Concept3D is the market leader in creating and delivering location-driven virtual experiences that engage audiences, showcase locations and more effectively communicate. Concept3D has served the education community for over 15 years with our award-winning interactive maps and virtual tours. Bring your campus to life with our visually stunning experiences that improve campus communications, recruitment, and navigation while engaging your audience. Concept3D clients include more than 450 universities and colleges, convention centers, destinations, data centers, and sporting venues. Learn more at www.concept3D.com.

