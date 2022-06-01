TRIDENTCARE EXPANDS ITS NATIONAL PRESENCE IN KEY MARKETS WITH THE ACQUISITION OF MIDWEST X-RAY

SPARKS, Md. - June 1, 2022 - (

)

TridentCare, a national leader of portable diagnostic services, announces significant growth in Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana with the acquisition of Midwest X-Ray.

"On behalf of the entire organization, we are thrilled to welcome the dedicated Midwest team members and loyal customers to the TridentCare family," says TridentCare COO Jeff Hooper. "Combining the operational strengths and commitment to quality patient care and outcomes will result in the expansion of much needed service offerings in these markets." We are excited to work with a great group of people who share our common goal and commitment to providing quality care to patients wherever they are. This is a win-win for both organizations as well as care facilities and their residents, and we look forward to providing seamless service."

Midwest X-Ray, in business since 1997, is a complete mobile imaging and cardiology service provider, offering X-ray, Ultrasound/Doppler, Echocardiography, Event/Holter Monitoring, Telemetry, Sleep Studies and PICC/Midline Services.

"We see a great opportunity for our talented team, our loyal customers and the many patients we have the honor to serve with this transition to TridentCare," says Greg Ashby, President of Midwest X-Ray. "TridentCare has been the national leader in mobile diagnostics for over 25 years, and with a mission and vision that is complementary to that of Midwest, we are confident that the team members and customers will continue to receive the high level of service and dedication they are accustomed to."

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the Country, operating in 38 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular and imaging services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

TridentCare

Deborah Shelton

Director, Marketing Services

443-662-4101

www.tridentcare.com

Midwest X-Ray, Inc.

www.xrays247.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: