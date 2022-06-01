Education Ecosystem Announces a 5 Million LEDU Airdrop for Project Creators

Education Ecosystem, a leader in online project-based learning, is thrilled and excited to announce a 5 Million LEDU BEP Airdrop. The airdrop is part of a broader plan to incentivize the creation of projects and retention of creators on the platform.
Old project creators, as well as new ones, are eligible for the airdrop. The airdrop will be shared out as follows;
For creating tutorial projects, old project creators will get:
|1 Project
|5000 LEDU
|2 Projects
|8000 LEDU
|3 Projects
|10000 LEDU
For creating new tutorial projects, new project creators will get:
|Join Education Ecosystem as Project Creator
|200 LEDU
|Create 1 Project
|3000 LEDU
|Create 2 Projects
|5000 LEDU
|Create 3 Projects
|8000 LEDU
Distribution of the airdrop
The LEDU BEP-20 tokens will be airdropped to the creators' wallets at a date that will be communicated on Education Ecosystem's Twitter handle and through email. Project creators should reach out to the Project Creation Manager at creators@education-ecosystem.com, or update their LEDU BEP-20 address in this Google Form.
Giveaway on Education Ecosystem
Education Ecosystem will also be giving out branded T-Shirts to project creators who have created at least 3 projects between January 2018 and April 30, 2022.
About Education Ecosystem
Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a project-based learning platform that teaches professional developers and students how to build real products in areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, data science, game development, and programming. Content is organized around projects where learners learn from watching experienced developers build practical products. Education Ecosystem uses the utility token LEDU to power its ecosystem.
