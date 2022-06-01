Education Ecosystem Announces a 5 Million LEDU Airdrop for Project Creators

LONDON - June 1, 2022 - (

Education Ecosystem, a leader in online project-based learning, is thrilled and excited to announce a 5 Million LEDU BEP Airdrop. The airdrop is part of a broader plan to incentivize the creation of projects and retention of creators on the platform.

Old project creators, as well as new ones, are eligible for the airdrop. The airdrop will be shared out as follows;

For creating tutorial projects, old project creators will get:

1 Project 5000 LEDU 2 Projects 8000 LEDU 3 Projects 10000 LEDU

For creating new tutorial projects, new project creators will get:

Join Education Ecosystem as Project Creator 200 LEDU Create 1 Project 3000 LEDU Create 2 Projects 5000 LEDU Create 3 Projects 8000 LEDU

Distribution of the airdrop

The LEDU BEP-20 tokens will be airdropped to the creators' wallets at a date that will be communicated on Education Ecosystem's Twitter handle and through email. Project creators should reach out to the Project Creation Manager at creators@education-ecosystem.com, or update their LEDU BEP-20 address in this Google Form.

Giveaway on Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem will also be giving out branded T-Shirts to project creators who have created at least 3 projects between January 2018 and April 30, 2022.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a project-based learning platform that teaches professional developers and students how to build real products in areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, data science, game development, and programming. Content is organized around projects where learners learn from watching experienced developers build practical products. Education Ecosystem uses the utility token LEDU to power its ecosystem.

