Multiple Studies Validate Growing Role Molecular Testing Offers to Diagnostic Regimens for Urogenital Infections at AUA 2022

Five studies funded by MicroGenDX and using its molecular next-gen sequencing (NGS) diagnostic testing for microbial identification were presented at AUA 2022 in New Orleans, including two podium presentations and three poster presentations. Dr. Paul H. Chung and Dr. Gerard D. Henry's research on Penile implant bacterial biofilm profiles vary by surgical indication: An opportunity to modify peri-operative care? were presented, along with Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy's research on Is the semen microbiome profile in men with non-obstructive azoospermia different from fertile controls? In addition, three posters were also presented: Dr. J. Curtis Nickels' research on Antimicrobial resistance and microbial patterns within the chronic prostatitis urobiome compared to asymptomatic healthy controls and Re-imagining urinary tract infection in women: Clues from the urobimon of asymptomatic healthy controls vs. vaccinated women with recurrent urinary tract infection; and Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy's research on Does vasectomy induce semen microbiome dysbiosis? All five of these studies are supplements published in May's The Journal of Urology.

These studies continue to reinforce the conclusion that molecular testing offers critical advantages to diagnostic regimens for infections of the urogenital tract.

About Dr. Paul H. Chung

Dr. Paul H. Chung is an Associate Professor and Director of the Division of Reconstructive Urology at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Chung's practice is focused on erectile dysfunction, Peyronie's disease, stress urinary incontinence, urethral stricture disease, buried penis, genital lymphedema, enlarged prostates, low testosterone, and genitourinary reconstruction. Dr. Chung is an active member of the American Urological Association, American College of Surgeons, Society of Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgeons, Société Internationale d'Urologie, Society of Urologic Prosthetic Surgeons, International Society for Sexual Medicine, and Sexual Medicine Society of North America. He has published over 75 abstracts and manuscripts in a number of peer-reviewed journals.

About Dr. Gerard D. Henry

Dr. Henry is board-certified by the American Board of Urology. He has authored and co-authored many papers published in peer-reviewed journals and enjoys giving presentations at regional, national, and international meetings. He is a member of the American Urological Association, Sexual Medicine Society, and the SES-AUA. Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Henry has written more publications on prosthetic infections over the last twenty years than anyone in Urology, #1 US implanter of AMS IPPs for many years, and recently has shown that the microbes causing implant infections are different than traditionally taught.

About Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy is the director of Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery as well as an associate professor in the Department of Urology at the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami Health System. As a urologist and microsurgeon, Dr. Ramasamy specializes in the treatment of disorders of male infertility and sexual dysfunction. He is an expert in vasectomy reversal and penile prosthesis. Dr. Ramasamy has been integral to the advancement of male reproductive medicine and surgery. To date, he has published over 350 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and several book chapters. He currently serves on the editorial board of Andrology, Asian Journal of Andrology and Urology as well as an editorial reviewer for medical journals such as Journal of Urology, Fertility and Sterility, European Urology and the British Journal of Urology.

About Dr. J. Curtis Nickel

Dr. Nickel's clinical expertise and research cover inflammatory, infectious, pain and other benign diseases of the urinary tract. He has over 600 publications, has been a member of the editorial board of 14 Urology journals, immediate past editor of the AUA Update Series, editor of Microbiome/Urologic Infections Section for Grand Rounds in Urology, invited to present in over 50 countries, and has been continuously funded by US NIH and Canadian CRC (CIHR) for over two decades. He was President of the Canadian Urological Association in 2017. He was awarded a CIHR Tier I Canada Research Chair (2007-2022), AUA Distinguished Contribution Award, AUA Latimer Medal, SIU Academy Award, and was the first recipient of the SIU Elhilali Award for contributions to International Urology Research. He was named an Honorary Member of the AUA in 2021 for contributions in urologic research and leadership.

About MicroGenDX

Founded in 2008, MicroGenDX has become the industry leader in rapid turnaround and affordability for comprehensive Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and qPCR testing for clinical diagnostics. MicroGenDX is CLIA-licensed and CAP-accredited, and has been the trusted research partner for the CDC, U.S. Army, NASA and the FDA. MicroGenDX has published over 70 clinical studies and is the most experienced molecular diagnostic laboratory with some 1.5 million samples processed.

