FloQast Webinar to Explore Best Practices for the Month-End Close in 2022 and Beyond

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced a webinar exploring best practices for accounting organizations aiming to expedite the month-end close process. The webinar details how organizations can navigate the close without jeopardizing the accuracy of financial figures being reported.
Hosted by current and former finance accounting leaders, "Increase Financial Velocity and Accuracy with FloQast Close Management" will examine the current challenges facing accounting teams, avenues for overcoming them, and the importance of optimized processes for overall team efficiency.
On June 15, 2022, 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. BST (EMEA registration page here), join FloQast's Stefan van Duyvendijk, Accounting Operations Evangelist, and Remington Petrow, Senior Accountant at MRI Real Estate Software, as they discuss best practices for organizing and optimizing the month-end close process to mitigate stress and provide more insight for businesses.
Attendees will earn one (1) CPE/CPD credit for their attendance and participation.
About FloQast
FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,600 accounting teams — including Twilio, Coinbase, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake — FloQast was built by accountants for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.
