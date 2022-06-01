FloQast Webinar to Explore Best Practices for the Month-End Close in 2022 and Beyond

LOS ANGELES - June 1, 2022 - (

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced a webinar exploring best practices for accounting organizations aiming to expedite the month-end close process. The webinar details how organizations can navigate the close without jeopardizing the accuracy of financial figures being reported.

Hosted by current and former finance accounting leaders, "Increase Financial Velocity and Accuracy with FloQast Close Management" will examine the current challenges facing accounting teams, avenues for overcoming them, and the importance of optimized processes for overall team efficiency.

On June 15, 2022, 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. BST (EMEA registration page here), join FloQast's Stefan van Duyvendijk, Accounting Operations Evangelist, and Remington Petrow, Senior Accountant at MRI Real Estate Software, as they discuss best practices for organizing and optimizing the month-end close process to mitigate stress and provide more insight for businesses.

Attendees will earn one (1) CPE/CPD credit for their attendance and participation.

