People Leader Accelerator Announces Its Program to Help HR Leaders to Thrive

The Covid-19 pandemic has placed extraordinary pressures on employee wellbeing and stress levels. Coupled with a 40-year-high in inflation, this makes for an unprecedented and challenging environment for employees, which places a strain on HR professionals. A recent UK study highlighted that almost half of HR managers have considered leaving their posts due to the pressure of handling employee mental health and burnout. This comes after the news that 90% of HR managers see clear evidence of burnout among their workforces.

Aside from this, employer retention rates are low, with one-third of new employees quitting after just six months. This is all combined to make the jobs of HR leaders more challenging to navigate.

People Leader Accelerator supports HR professionals by providing the tools to handle these novel and challenging situations. Through mentoring, live courses, and downloadable workbooks, the company helps HR leaders clarify which priorities are most important and strengthen the link between what they're working on and what matters most to the organization.

As Andrew Bartlow, co-founder of People Leader Accelerator with Dr. Brad Harris, emphasizes: "We help HR leaders refocus on being brilliant at the basics. We guide them to be selective and formulate a focused plan of action, which ensures they don't get pulled in too many directions, trying to do too many things - something that is, unfortunately, all too common in this field."

People Leader Accelerator emphasizes stakeholder analysis, through which HR executives and managers clarify what their most important constituents care about the most and how to optimize their time and effort accordingly.

"It is easy for HR leaders to get distracted trying to please a few outspoken individuals, introducing popular perks and programs, rather than devoting the same energy to issues that matter meaningfully and directly to the organization itself," Bartlow said underlined.

People Leader Accelerator provides three distinct tiers of support to HR professionals and tailors its offerings to suit each client's needs, whether they want the learning to be largely self-led or instruction-heavy. First, they offer self-paced "Guides," which serve as workbooks that allow users to progress through at their own speed. The second level consists of focused 'Sprints,' which involve in-depth discussions and concentrated tutoring in a small group setting on specific areas of HR, spread out over the course of two 90-minute sessions. Finally, the most rigorous of People Leader Accelerator's services is its 16-week program, which provides intensive executive development in a cohort-based setting for the top HR leaders of high-growth, founder-led organizations.

"As we emerge from the pandemic and the following market volatility, People Leader Accelerator hopes to offer the support that will enable HR professionals to more gracefully navigate the rough waters ahead," concluded Bartlow.

