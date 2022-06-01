Join Celebrity Home Inspector Joe Mazza for Special Webinar on Becoming a Home Inspector

Celebrity Home Inspector Joe Mazza
With approximately one home inspector for every 300 real estate agents, home inspection is a career field full of possibility. Join Joe Mazza, an American Home Inspector Training (AHIT) 2015 graduate, as the guest host of AHIT's upcoming "How to Become a Home Inspector" webinar.
In the June webinar, participants will learn Joe's formula for success, including how he laid the foundation for a successful career by choosing the right educational provider. He will share essential information on how to get licensed and what to expect. In some states, prospective home inspectors can complete their training in as little as three weeks.
"I treat every home like I'm moving my family into it," Joe says. In the years since he completed his education, he has built a thriving business and become the star of HGTV's hit TV series, "Home Inspector Joe."
The webinar will allow participants to get insider intel and have their questions answered by Joe as well as AHIT's expert home inspection instructor, Chris Chirafisi. Their combined decades of experience will provide answers to these common questions and many more:
- What are the licensing requirements in my state?
- What home inspection training do I need?
- What's it like to be a home inspector?
- What can I expect from a home inspector salary?
- What backgrounds make good home inspectors?
- How does AHIT training work?
The webinar and live Q&A will be held June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Register for the webinar here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3789926843839216910?source=AHIT+Press+Release.
ABOUT AHIT
AHIT is the leader in professional home inspection training courses and textbooks in the United States. For more than three decades, AHIT has set the standard in home inspector training with both live and online courses and comprehensive field inspection training, delivered by expert home inspector instructors from around the country. With the shared belief that the right education can truly make a difference, AHIT recently joined The CE Shop in providing professional education for online mortgage, real estate, and now home inspection courses throughout the United States. AHIT, is accredited by ASHI and InterNACHI, and certified by the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit TheCEShop.com and www.AHIT.com to learn more.
