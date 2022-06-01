Cable Matters Launches High-Speed Cable & Adapter Products for Connecting an 8K TV or Monitor

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. - June 1, 2022 - (

)

Cable Matters®, an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, announced new 8K additions to their line of ultra-high-definition video cables and adapters. These new products support HDMI® 2.1 and DisplayPort™ 1.4 for 8K video resolution.

Does 8K Video Matter?

8K OLED TVs are currently for sale. These sleek 55-inch to 98-inch displays, with a wide viewing angle up to 160°, require the clearest contrast and color depths on such a large screen. Even with 4K content upscaled by the TV, the picture can be distorted if the video information is not transmitted quickly and accurately.

Bandwidth Bandwagon for Video Streaming & Gaming

4K video streaming boxes and high-end gaming consoles push the bandwidth limit of cables to a 4K UHD TV or an ultrawide gaming monitor. 8K-rated video cables and adapters can accommodate the extreme bandwidth demands of today's 4K video including 7.1 surround sound audio and HDR high dynamic range color depth support. Gamers can eliminate distortion and lag when connecting a video graphics card to a high refresh rate 144Hz gaming monitor.

Performance Comparison: 8K technology provides the needed bandwidth for high-end 4K video applications

Max Video Rating Video Standard Bandwidth Capacity

4K HDMI 2.0 18Gbs

8K HDMI 2.1 48Gbps

4K DisplayPort 1.2 18Gbps

8K DisplayPort 1.4 32.4Gbps

Reliable Connectivity at Any Speed

"Cable Matters focuses on delivering connectivity solutions to support the latest innovations in consumer electronics. 8K video is the next step for streaming video, gaming and video editing. Cable Matters offers 8K cabling solutions for home theater equipment, video graphics cards and computers with USB-C." - Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters

Ready for Today & Tomorrow

Shop for these 8K video cables and adapters at www.cablematters.com.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

Cable Matters® is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, Ultra High-Speed HDMI, Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable Certification Program, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

DisplayPort™ and the DisplayPort™ logo are trademarks owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) in the United States and other countries.

USB4™, USB Type-C® and USB-C® are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

Thunderbolt™ is a trademark of Intel Corporation.

Media Contact:

Sarah White

Phone: 508-460-1560

Email: press@cablematters.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: