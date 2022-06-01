W.D. Strategies to Present Wix Branded App Strategy to Partner Community



Joey DiGangi of W.D. Strategies

DiGangi will be speaking about W.D. Strategies' success using Wix's Branded App with clients





W.D. Strategies, LLC, a Pennsylvania-based business consultancy and Wix Partner, will present their experience utilizing Wix's Branded App technology during a live webinar for other Partners. The webinar will take place on June 7, 11 a.m. EDT on YouTube. Joey DiGangi, W.D.'s COO and co-founder, will share client success stories and best practices with the community.

The Branded App is a toolkit introduced by Wix in July 2021 that enables Wix website owners and developers to create native apps for Apple's App Store and Google Play. W.D. Strategies is recognized as a pioneer of this technology, developing several client apps and working with the Wix Branded App Team to improve functionality in the capacity of agency advisor.

"What really excites us about the Branded App is the way it helps our clients expand upon the powerful community-building tools Wix already offers," says DiGangi. "Our most successful clients are those who see the app as an extension of their brand. They're making themselves more accessible to their customers and that strengthens those relationships."

The upcoming webinar will begin with an overview of W.D. Strategies' experience using the Branded App to support clients, discuss their approach to development and share examples from their most successful app projects to date, like the NextPhase Community, a first-of-its-kind platform offering education, advice and community support to injury victims. The rest of the webinar will focus on updating the Partner Community about product updates and what features to expect in the near future.

"We believe very strongly in creating a consistent user experience across desktop, mobile web and mobile applications," says DiGangi. "Wix's Branded App mirrors the functionality of key website elements - like the online store, member forum or online programs - which means businesses can deliver their products and services in a manner that's optimized for wherever a user is interacting with them."

Any business interested in working with W.D. Strategies to explore a mobile application project or other consulting service is encouraged to visit https://wd-strategies.com or reach out to team@wd-strategies.com.

About W.D. Strategies, LLC

W.D. Strategies of Huntingdon, PA, is a consultancy that offers a range of solutions and strategic planning support. The organization was founded in 2020 with a goal of helping businesses grow online. W.D. provides website development, content creation, search engine optimization and digital advertising campaign management, in support of their larger objective to provide solutions for businesses that are expanding their digital footprint.

