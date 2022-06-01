CE Manager and PLI Expand Integration to Deliver CLE Certificates



CE Manager and PLI Deliver Your CLE Certificates

Micron Systems, the maker of CE Manager, the most widely used CLE tracking system, and Practising Law Institute (PLI), the leader in continuing legal education, have expanded their integration to include CLE Certificates of Attendance.





Micron Systems, the maker of CE Manager, the most widely used CLE tracking system, and Practising Law Institute (PLI), the leader in continuing legal education, have expanded their longstanding partnership benefiting the legal industry. When an attorney attends a PLI program, the CLE credits earned are automatically sent to CE Manager to post on the attorney's CLE compliance report. This integration has now been enhanced so that the actual CLE Certificate of Attendance will also be sent automatically from PLI and become available in CE Manager.

"We always want the best efficiencies for our law firm administrators and their attorneys in our software. Now an attorney can easily find their PLI CLE certificates in their CE Manager portal alongside the firm's own programs," said Adam Stein, EVP of Sales & Marketing at Micron Systems. "This integration makes CLE compliance that much easier."

PLI has been educating lawyers since 1933, offering a robust catalog of programs created by experienced attorneys working with prominent lawyers, judges, regulators, professors, and other legal experts. PLI offers credit for all programs in all formats in all MCLE jurisdictions.

CE Manager is programmed with the CLE requirements for all U.S. jurisdictions, and accurately tracks and calculates the CLE compliance of attorneys firm-wide, while keeping them informed on their CLE status with automated email reminders and compliance reports.

"Our Members have asked us for ways to manage their CLE certificates more seamlessly, and this integration with Micron delivers," said Craig Miller, Senior Vice President, Membership & Accreditation at PLI. "We're pleased to offer this enhancement, which allows attorneys to focus on the most important aspect of CLE - building their skills and knowledge."

With this latest integration update, CE Manager and PLI are pleased to continue serving the top firms in the AM Law 100 and NLJ 500 in unique ways that contribute to their success.

For more information, please view this short video or visit www.micronsystems.com or www.pli.edu

