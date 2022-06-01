One Of the Best Socio Political Books to Understand Societal Changes Through the Lens of Political Analysis Is 'A Changed America' by Author KevyArgy

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Author KevyArgy's latest book titled, 'A Changed America' was written based on his observations of drastic changes in the American lifestyle and society over the past few decades. The book is deftly crafted with years of research and analysis of the American Socio-political structure which is changing rapidly. Being one of the most influential first-world countries, America has always been on the top of everything whether its infrastructure, social, political, economic condition, or so on. However, with the change in time and situation, America is slowly losing its potential which keeps brimming from its glorious past.





Book cover of A Changed America

Author Kevy has tried to convey all of those changes in chronological order to let readers understand the drastic change in such a short span of time. The book is engaging and will captivate readers of all age groups with a fine blend of nostalgia and refreshment. The author has spent 12 years working on this book, carefully analyzing and polishing the book multiple times after idea conception.

Kevy has Indian origin and moved to New York in 1986. Since then he has observed a series of incidents that changed the nation forever. Starting from the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, to Barrack Obama being the first Black person to be sworn as the President; everything is a part of it. In the book, the author sheds light on the sensitive issues of racial injustice, such as the killing of George Floyd, to shooting incidents in random places like restaurants and schools - among other terrifying facts. The author has also kept a keen eye on the socio-political structure that influenced other incidents to take place. As the author has experienced migration firsthand, he fully understands the restrictions on immigration and shares his perspective on it.

Kevy considers the struggle of every citizen and also shares an ample amount of information on the asylum policies in America. Among other incidents covered are the border wall construction and the insurrection of the Capitol. It truly is a complete critical analysis of the changes in America, which set an example in the world.

'A Changed America' consists of a total of fourteen chapters, and each chapter focuses on the various aspects of the development of decay of the glory of America. Written in simple language to reach the largest audience and maximise understanding, the book pulls back the curtains to reveal the real society and its drawbacks. Kevy understands the obstacles that come in the way of the 'American Dream' that belongs to everyone. He has dedicated this book to the people who have migrated to America and faced the same difficulties, prejudice, and discrimination just like him. But at the same time, the author shared his honest opinion about the tendency of immigrants to fit in a label of color. Embracing the attributes of a person based on merit, rather than on a person's skin color, is one of many changes the author hopes to see in the world. He seeks an unbiased community in this world where everybody can enjoy their freedom of being their own.

'A Changed America' is currently available on Amazon, Google Play, Apples Books, and many other platforms for purchase. To know more about this talented author and his literary creations, visit the website www.kevyargywriter.com.

'A Changed America' is the first English book written by KevyArgy. Previously, he has written numerous short stories and articles in his native language Malayalam, which is a regional language in South India, so he is not new to writing. Other than his writing capability, the author has shown his prolific acting skills and earned much respect. He also made the top 48 on America's Got Talent show in 2010 with the tummy-aching comedic acts. Actor and writer, Kevy is looking forward to publishing more books in the coming days that can intrigue readers even more.





Author photo of KevyArgy

