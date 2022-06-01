Avanze Group Announces Acquisition of FUGO Services

ORLANDO, Fla. - June 1, 2022 - (

Avanze Group (Avanze) today announced its execution of definitive agreement for its services entity's (Avanze Business Solutions, Inc.) acquisition of FUGO Creative Pvt. Ltd. (FUGO), and its Dallas, Texas-based subsidiary, FUGO International Inc., dba. FUGO Services.



FUGO's thought leadership and business model have provided specialized back-office support to the title industry since 2011. FUGO's addition to Avanze is an amalgamation of two uniquely aligned, customer-centric organizations. The parties share a vision of providing holistic solutions for their clients: a 360 perspective rather than siloed services, and this growth makes an impactful step in that direction.

"Our pedigree of building and scaling top-class people-centric organizations is rooted in culture, education and process," said Srivathsa PS, CEO of FUGO. "We have displayed this yet again through the platform of FUGO and the relationships we continue to cherish with our clients. Over the last decade, FUGO has differentiated itself from its peers and is excited to further these values in unison with Avanze. We are excited to expand and bring new solutions to the industry with Avanze."

Avanze offers tech-focused business process solutions that scale to fit title agents and underwriters of all sizes. The organization and addition of FUGO capitalizes on the current industry need and appetite for technology solutions to enhance both client and team member experiences.

"Our industry and the consumer constantly evolve, and the rising interest rates, declining inventory is further adding to the dynamics of how we do business," said Pradeep Kumar V, CEO of Avanze. "The Avanze and FUGO integration brings together culture, technology, enhanced footprint, scalability and agility. With this integration, Avanze builds momentum for the next level of growth and positions us to offer our clients critical solutions aiding their growth, especially in a consolidating market environment."

The acquisition increases the Avanze team by over 600 experts and three offices including the addition of the Dallas location.

About Avanze

Avanze offers "comprehensive" and "customized component" solutions for the title and mortgage industry with analytics and compliance supported by domestic and hybrid delivery models. The Avanze team provides intelligent digital products and services for origination, title and settlement, post-closing, valuation, and servicing business. Avanze's domain experts simplify the complexities of the mortgage loan cycle by delivering systematic solutions that help reduce operational costs, improve efficiency, maintain high quality, and achieve greater customer satisfaction, thereby enabling clients to retain and expand respective customer bases. Avanze complies with industry-best information security practices and is a SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001 certified organization. Learn more at avanzegroup.com.

About FUGO

FUGO is a Texas-based, Technology-driven, Back-office Company, that provides unique and creative solutions to the Title Insurance & Mortgage lending industry. With our presence in Irving, TX, you can be sure that you will always have a local associate dedicated to your business. Learn more at fugoservices.com.

