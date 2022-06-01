Knack Launches One-of-a-Kind Expandable Sling Bag



Knack expandable Sling Bag

Expandable Sling Bag in Slate Blue color





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - June 1, 2022 - (

)

Today, Knack Inc., a brand specializing in modern, multi-functional accessories for urban professionals, announced the introduction of their new, innovative Expandable Sling Bag. This lightweight Sling Bag is Knack's first foray beyond backpacks and features the brand's patent-pending expansion technology. Knack's unique expansion technology allows wearers to easily increase the Sling's carrying capacity from a sleek 6-liter size to a spacious 10-liter size perfect for carrying clothes, lunch, or technology with screens up to 12.3".

"Knack customers repeatedly told us that today's slings are either too big for them to carry every day or they are too small to carry what they need in their bags", Knack Inc.'s Founder and CEO Chad Mellen explained. "So, after a year of development, we solved this problem by letting the wearer decide the size of their Sling by integrating our patent-pending expansion technology into the bag."

The Knack Expandable Sling Bag currently comes in three colors - Midnight Black, Steel Blue and Alloy Gray - and has an MSRP of $115.

The new Expandable Sling Bag, as well as the entire Knack collection of hybrid backpacks and accessories, is sold exclusively at www.knackbags.com.

About Knack Inc.:

Launched by a seasoned team from Tumi, Coach and eBags, Knack is a privately-held, direct-to-consumer company offering a collection of patent-pending, expandable backpacks and accessories that easily take urban professionals from work to travel and back again with just one bag. With a focus on simplicity, authenticity, and flexibility, Knack's One Bag Life mission provides the ability to do less carrying and more experiencing every day. For more about Knack, and to experience One Bag Life, visit www.knackbags.com.

Contact: Ted Reyes

Knack Inc.

1-401-404-4003

ted@knackbags.com

# # #

Press Release Service by

Original Source: