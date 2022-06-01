All Aboard Animal Hospital Welcomes Dr. Kaplin



Dr. Kaplin

Dr. Kaplin, Associate Veterinarian, All Aboard Animal Hospital, Pompano Beach, Florida





POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - June 1, 2022 - (

)

Serving the Pompano Beach community in Fort Lauderdale, All Aboard Animal Hospital aims to provide the highest quality veterinary care. It's for this reason that the All Aboard team is confident that Dr. Brenda Kaplin will add tremendous value to the practice.

Dr. Kaplin hails from Buffalo, New York. Her love for animals started from a young age when she felt a deep connection and compassion toward animals. She began volunteering at a local animal hospital at the youthful age of 13. Her passion for veterinary medicine only grew from there. A proud University of Miami undergraduate, Dr. Kaplin completed her degree in veterinary medicine from the University of Prince Edward Island in Canada. As so many people know, the allure of Florida beckoned her return.

Dr. Kaplin aims to establish a trusting and compassionate relationship with her patients while providing the best care possible. She has a special interest in preventative veterinary medicine and pet dental care and surgery. In her free time, she enjoys painting, horseback riding, and spending time with her dog and three cats.

The All Aboard Animal Hospital veterinarian and owner, Dr. Kevin McAllister is excited about the addition to the practice:

"We are so excited to have Dr. Kaplin join the practice. As a new grad, her excitement to learn and grow is unparalleled. Her fresh perspective is of great value to our clients. We know everyone is going to love her!"

All Aboard Animal Hospital is a leading veterinary practice in Pompano Beach. They offer a wide range of veterinary services, including:

Preventative and wellness services.

Specialist diagnostic services.

Emergency veterinary services.

A full range of treatments including laser surgery.

All Aboard Animal Hospital offers personalized care for each patient. Their warm environment and expert customer service aim to make patients as relaxed as possible. They are confident that Dr. Kaplin's warmth and passion will make you feel right at home as part of the All Aboard Animal Hospital family.

Your Expert Veterinarian Team in Pompano Beach

All Aboard Animal Hospital is looking forward to welcoming you to its state-of-the-art practice. They are confident that both existing and new patients will come to love and trust the professional veterinary services that Dr. Kaplin offers. Contact All Aboard Animal Hospital at (954) 785-7780 to give your pet the best care available in Pompano Beach.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: