Freightera's Quote Machine™ Gets Speed Boost

Freightera, the innovative award-winning freight marketplace serving businesses with instant freight quotes in the USA and Canada, just announced the release of a significantly upgraded quoting engine. This makes the largest freight rate inventory in North America more accessible for businesses struggling with lack of transport availability and high prices. All-inclusive fixed-cost online freight quotes at Freightera now load faster and more reliably, allowing users to interact with them right away.

Freightera's Quote Machine™ was slowing down, processing over 20 billion rates connecting thousands of cities and towns in the USA, Canada, and cross-border. "Freightera's engineers had to rethink the loading strategy and rose to the challenge of rebuilding the rocket mid-flight with no downtime or disruption to the users," says Eric Beckwitt, Freightera CEO. "Not much has changed with the look users know, but the speed and interactivity make a better experience. We're receiving good feedback from customers and are excited to invite new companies to Freightera."

"Smaller companies and new businesses unable to reliably get trucks or reasonable prices suffer the most," continues Beckwitt. "Freightera provides relief to stressed business shippers by offering untapped capacity and saving precious dollars and time with sharp ready-to-book rates in the system."

Businesses that ship regularly know the pain of securing shipping pricing and capacity. Shipping costs and logistics, which make-or-break businesses in the best of times, went from bad to worse with the pandemic disruption and the cost of gas skyrocketing in recent months.



About Freightera

Starting in North America, Freightera is automating freight transportation, making shipping easy, accessible, and green. The Freightera platform allows businesses to search billions of fixed-cost, all-inclusive freight rates, find the best prices and lowest-emission transportation options, and instantly book freight online 24/7. Over 19,000 manufacturers, exporters, distributors, importers, wholesalers, and retailers in Canada and the USA use Freightera. Based in Vancouver, Freightera was British Columbia's third-fastest-growing company in 2019, according to BIV.com. In 2020, Freightera won the Deloitte Technology Fast50 Award, placing #28 in Canada, and was ranked #80 (2020) and #102 (2021) among Canada's Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail's Report on Business. For more information, see freightera.com.



Media Contact

Eric Beckwitt

604-899-4081

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ericbeckwitt/

