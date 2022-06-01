EVEXIAS Health Solutions Announces 2022 Medical Advisory Board



EVEXIAS Health Solutions has officially announced its Medical Advisory Board members for 2022. The board has expanded to include a total of eight members from a variety of specialties and advanced certifications.

Existing board members continuing their tenure this year include EVEXIAS Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Terri DeNeui, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, Amy Lungren, MD, FACOG and Neal Rouzier, MD.

New to the board in 2022:

James LaValle, RPh, CCN, MT, ND, is the bestselling author of Cracking the Metabolic Code and has penned nearly 40 books to date. He is an internationally recognized clinical pharmacist and globally renowned educator in the field of anti-aging and regenerative medicine. He serves as Associated Education Chair for the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) as well as Chair of the Steering Committee for the International Peptide Society.

Johnny Peet, MD, FACOG, is a Houston-based OBGYN and an innovator in the field of gynecology and sexual medicine, serving as a Clinical Investigator and Physician Educator for leading vaginal rejuvenation technology.

Douglas Cochran, MD, is an Odessa-based family practitioner who has dedicated his practice to preventive and integrative medicine strategies for more than a decade.

B.J. Ho, DO, FACOG, is a Phoenix-based OBGYN who is a recognized leader in women's health for Northern Arizona and a Physician Speaker for a top medical research and innovation organization.

John Carrozzella, MD, MSMS, ABAARM, FAARFM, is a Tampa-based former orthopedic surgeon turned sought-after functional medicine physician who holds advanced certifications in sexual medicine and advanced endocrinology. He is recognized around the globe and is a national leader in hormone therapy and integrative medicine.

Dan DeNeui, CEO of EVEXIAS Health Solutions, is thrilled to welcome this team of experts—new and returning—stating, "We are honored to have so much talent and expertise to support our mission to transform healthcare toward a model focused on prevention and vitality. This year, we look forward to positively impacting the lives of many more patients with these leaders in the integrative medicine space."

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Joe Vale, PR & Communications| media@evexias.com

