Six Evergreen Podcast Shows Earn 2022 Communicator Awards

Six Evergreen Podcasts have earned Communicator Awards - honoring excellence in strategic, effective, and meaningful communication across digital, video, podcasts, marketing, mobile, and print.

"It's an honor to have so many of our talented podcast creators selected as some of the best in the industry. We couldn't be more inspired by their creative dedication to their craft," says David Allen Moss, Chief Creative Officer at Evergreen Podcasts.

The Communicator Awards are an international competition dedicated to recognizing excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication. The Communicator Awards receives close to 5,000 entries from companies, agencies, studios and boutique shops of all sizes. In its 28th season, new categories, including an expanded Podcast category, highlight thought leadership and executional greatness driving the industry.

Evergreen Podcasts 2022 Communicator Award of Excellence winners include Next Best Picture with Critics Choice Member Matt Neglia, one of the leading voices for film-award coverage, providing commentary on the Oscars, Tony, and Emmy awards. Crime Capsule, as part of Evergreen Podcasts' "Killer Podcasts" with writer and host Benjamin Morris delivering in-depth interviews with authors from Arcadia Publishing, also took home a 2022 Communicator Award of Excellence.

The 2022 Communicator Awards of Distinction went to the following Evergreen Podcasts:

Burn the Boats with former US Navy Pilot Ken Harbaugh sharing interviews with political leaders and other history makers about the choices we confront when failure is not an option.

with former US Navy Pilot Ken Harbaugh sharing interviews with political leaders and other history makers about the choices we confront when failure is not an option. Inclusive AF , a podcast including all-things diversity, equity, and inclusion hosted by PR Strategist Katee Van Horn and recruitment strategist Jackye Clayton, featuring tough discussions on issues important within every community.

, a podcast including all-things diversity, equity, and inclusion hosted by PR Strategist Katee Van Horn and recruitment strategist Jackye Clayton, featuring tough discussions on issues important within every community. Sleepover Cinema with the sister-duo of producer Hannah Leach and filmmaker Audrey Leach analyzing films of the late '90s and early 2000s.

Weddings Unveiled, an Evergreen Podcast pulling back the veil to bring honest advice and creative ideas from those in the wedding industry with host and producer Leah Haslage.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen's goal is to bring entertaining, thought-provoking content to people, wherever they are. We produce podcasts for life that capture the everyday color and diversity of modern makers. Our channels are packed with backstories and insights that deliver different perspectives from entrepreneurs, musicians, artists, athletes and more. Aside from original podcasts, Evergreen's capabilities extend to branded and partner podcasts. Our team is powered by knowledgeable executives, supported by rock-star talent, and backed by experienced production and broadcast professionals. Together, we're growing an engaged community.

Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our complete lineup of shows.

Contact: Julie Holiday, Marketing Director

jholiday@evergreenpodcasts.com

www.evergreenpodcasts.com

