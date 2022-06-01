ENOB News: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm, Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Losses Due to Co-Founder's Conspiracy of Murder for Hire

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") ENOB, any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.

If you purchased Enochian common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/enochian-biosciences-inc-murder-sec-class-action

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/enochian-biosciences-inc-murder-sec-class-action Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On May 25, 2022, the United State Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont, announced that the co-founder of Enochian Biosciences Inc was arrested Wednesday following a two-year investigation into a man who was kidnapped and found dead in January 2018. Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu, a co-founder of Enochian Biosciences, is being charged with conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, which resulted in the death of Gregory Davis, a resident of Vermont.

Dr. Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock on May 18, 2022, for a total value of over $2 million.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class action and derivative lawsuits.

