Get In Touch With QBiotics to Discuss Its Positive Solid Tumor Efficacy Data and Phase II Clinical Program at Bio 2022

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Australian life science company, QBiotics will showcase positive efficacy data from its completed phase I trial of lead cancer molecule, tigilanol tiglate, and its Phase II clinical program at Bio 2022, the world's largest gathering of biotechnology and pharma leaders.
Key Takeaways:
- Phase II clinical programs in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma (and soon) soft tissue sarcoma.
- Early revenues from marketed veterinary drugs de-risk and drive human development.
- Initial product, STELFONTA® (tigilanol tiglate) now in market within the USA, Europe and Australia.
ABOUT QBIOTICS
QBiotics is a public unlisted Australian life sciences company which discovers, develops and commercialises novel anticancer and wound healing small molecule pharmaceuticals for human and veterinary markets. Its lead molecule, tigilanol tiglate, is targeting a range of solid tumors across multiple species. QBiotics' business model is to develop products that have application in both human and veterinary markets. Success in the veterinary programs validates QBiotics' technology and de-risks human development, while generating early, non-dilutive revenues. More information: https://qbiotics.com
ABOUT TIGILANOL TIGLATE
Tigilanol tiglate is a novel, small molecule in development as an intratumoral injection treatment for solid tumors. A single injection directly into the solid tumour mass induces rapid destruction of the injected tumor via tumor vascular disruption as well as death of tumour cells by oncosis. Tigilanol tiglate also induces indirect systemic responses in nearby and distal, non-injected tumours.
