StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - StrategX Elements Corp. STGX ("StrategX" or the "Company"), has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") offering at a price of $0.30 per Unit for proceeds up to $1,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share for a period of 3 years.

The Units will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. A finder's fee in cash and/or non-transferable warrants may be paid to eligible finders in relation to this financing. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About StrategX

StrategX is a new Canadian-based exploration company on a mission to be a significant contributor in the natural resources sector and sustainable energy economy. The Company is currently focused on the discovery of cobalt and associated energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company's property portfolio is in two underexplored regions: Project 939 and EA South situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, and Project Mel, Nagvaak and Tasijuaq located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. Click here to check out our :30 second video clip on StrategX.

