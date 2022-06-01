Omya to Acquire MK Minerals

CINCINNATI - June 1, 2022 - (

)

Omya, a leading global producer of industrial minerals and a worldwide distributor of specialty ingredients, has reached an agreement to acquire agricultural prills assets of MK Minerals, a privately held American specialty fertilizers producer, headquartered in Wathena, KS, serving customers in many key markets including row and specialty crops, turfgrass and home retail industry.



The acquisition will provide Omya with an access to the US Midwest - a key agricultural production area globally. We will be positioned to better serve our customers throughout the United States.



MK Minerals is highly regarded in the market providing quality products for crop nutrition and soil conditioning for over 25 years.



Rainer Siedler, CEO Americas at Omya, noted: "I am very excited about the acquisition of MK Minerals and look forward to welcoming the MK team to the Omya family. MK has a strong position in the Midwest agricultural market and throughout the U.S. for their specialty turf products. It's a strategically important addition to Omya's Agriculture business, and we will further invest and develop the business."



Bill Becker, CEO of MK Minerals, added: "Omya is a great company, and we are confident they will add value and opportunity for our employees, our customers and will contribute to the economic development of our region. They are a worldwide company with decades of expertise in this industry."



The closing of the transaction is expected to take place within the next five weeks.



About Omya



Omya is a leading global producer of industrial minerals - mainly derived from calcium carbonate, dolomite and perlite - and a worldwide distributor of specialty chemicals. The company provides a wealth of innovative product solutions that contribute to its customers' competitiveness and productivity in multiple industries such as Construction, Paper & Board, Polymers, Food and Personal & Home Care. Omya further provides environmental solutions targeting the agriculture, water and energy markets. Founded in 1884 in Switzerland, Omya has a global presence extending to more than 160 locations in over 50 countries with 9,000 employees.



Committed to implementing the principles of sustainability at all company levels, Omya provides added-value products and services from responsibly sourced materials to meet the essential needs of current and future generations.

www.omya.com



About MK Minerals



MK Minerals Inc. started production of hi-calcium lime in 1999 at its facility in Wathena, KS, to assist the Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri farming industry in developing more efficient applications of lime including the manufacture of its signature pelletized product. MK continues to develop and expand its product portfolio to include gypsum and dolomitic lime. Since 2000, MK began to offer, in retail market, its Ground Force series specifically for customers with residential turf and landscaping needs.

In case of questions on the content of this press release, please contact



Alex Wade

Director Marketing

Omya Inc.

9987 Carver Road, Suite 300

Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

USA

Phone direct: +1 513 387 4374

email: alex.wade@omya.com

Internet: www.omya.com

