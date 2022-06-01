Company in the Artificial Intelligence Industry Earns Media Mentions With Newswire's Help

NEW YORK - June 1, 2022 - (

Gartner predicts that artificial intelligence (AI) software will reach $62 billion this year alone. As attention on this industry continues to grow, companies in the space have a unique opportunity to capitalize and build brand awareness.

As an industry leader in press release distribution services, Newswire is helping its client in the AI industry do just that.

Through a blend of its comprehensive program, robust SaaS platform and enriched distribution network, Newswire continues to help this client distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time and earn valuable media mentions.

"As the AI industry expands, brands in the space need to find ways to stand out in a crowded marketplace and an excellent way to do so is through press release distribution," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Press releases are an authoritative piece of content and when written and distributed correctly can help brands secure media opportunities that'll capture the attention of their target audience."

For its client in the AI industry, Newswire has facilitated media mentions in relevant and popular publications such as AiThority, Authority Magazine, Digital Journal and Martech Series.

These earned media mentions put Newswire's client in the spotlight which in turn builds brand awareness, attracts website visitors, improves SEO performance, increases sales and more.

Additionally, the potential benefits of press release distribution also include but aren't limited to:

Standing out in a crowded marketplace and securing a piece of market share.

Creating a positive perception of a brand with its target audience.

Controlling the narrative of a brand's story.

Casting a wider net and reaching relevant media outlets with strategic targeting.

Positioning a brand as an industry thought leader.

"Turning owned media into earned media through strategic press release distribution can unlock valuable opportunities that brands of all sizes and industries can use to build strong foundations for current and future success," added Terenzio.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping brands craft newsworthy content, deliver strategic media pitches, earn media mentions, grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.



