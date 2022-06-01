Steppe Gold Announces Operations Update for May

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Steppe Gold Limited STGO STPGF 2J ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to provide an operations update for May 2022.

May gold production showed a continued ramp up from April with another two gold pours in May for a total of approximately 3,800 oz Au (March 2022, 1,532 oz; April 2022, 3,370 oz).

The Company is also pleased to confirm it has received three reagent shipments in May as it seeks to build the reagent inventories, allowing for additional areas under leach. Unleached sections of Cell 4 are coming online now. This will support a continued build-up of the production rate with strong momentum into Q3.

Mining and stacking activities were on plan for the month with Cell 4 stacking now complete.

The new crushing unit is on schedule to be operational in August, setting the stage for higher stacking rates for the second half of 2022.

Mining activities continued above planned rates with hauling of high-grade blast material at ATO 1 and ATO 4. Topsoil removal has been completed at ATO 2 and mining of free-dig material has commenced.

With steady production and cashflow at the ATO gold mine, Steppe Gold has set up an exploration camp at the Uudam Khundii (UK) project located in the highly prospective Bayankhongor gold belt in Western Mongolia with first drilling programmes underway.

President and CEO of Steppe Gold, Bataa Tumur-Ochir commented, "We are very pleased to report another strong month of production in May at the ATO Gold Mine. All activities at site are operating well. Our design work for the Phase 2 Expansion is ongoing and the process of selection of contractors is underway. We are also very excited to commence exploration drilling at the highly prospective UK project."

