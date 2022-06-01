From Opportunity Cost to Production Delays: The Impact of False Positives in Website Monitoring

Uptime.com, a top-rated website performance monitoring software provider, shares key insights and breaks down how false positives in website downtime monitoring impact DevOps processes, team morale and user trust. In the development cycle, small mistakes can easily compound to affect the DevOps pipeline, leading to delays or worse.
According to Uptime.com, the biggest drain that false positives have on an organization is the time organizations must invest in assessing and investigating problems. The time a company spends responding to and fielding alerts is time not spent innovating. Nonetheless, responsible organizations must take each threat seriously. Frequent outages shift development priority away from addressing real problems and the development of new, inventive technologies.
"Proper reporting and monitoring are fundamental to tracking actual problems in real-time, and it's a priority to minimize false flags to improve the accuracy of that reporting," said Uptime.com CEO Mike Welsh. "False positives are preventable; Uptime.com has developed several tried-and-tested solutions to reduce the frequency of false positives and return critical time to the issues and concerns that actually need addressing."
Frequent false positives also breed complacency. When teams get accustomed to repeated, inconsequential alerts, they often develop alert fatigue. Alert fatigue can bury real threats and important metrics, making it harder for teams to find the information they need.
For end-users, speed, reliability and responsiveness are key metrics that have a significant impact on the user experience. False positives can undermine the reliability that organizations work hard to acquire and maintain, and create a negative impression for customers. False positives can also be related to external changes. Organizations need to maintain awareness to be able to communicate the state of their infrastructure with their users.
The rate of false positives can be substantially reduced with Uptime.com's sensitivity system, allowing users to configure sensitivity values by designating the number of probe servers that must fail before a downtime alert occurs. Using this system, users can schedule more specialized alerts that trigger only after extended or pre-designated periods of downtime.
Click here for more insights from Uptime.com on the impact of false downtime.
About Uptime.com
Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas, who trust us to monitor the performance, health, and downtime of their websites, applications, and infrastructure.
We've been recognized as one of the world's best web monitoring solutions by G2 and TechRadar Pro for several consecutive years, including this one. Start monitoring in minutes with our 21-day free trial at www.uptime.com.
Media Contact:
Mike Albanese
Mike.albanese@newswire.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
