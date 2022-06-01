PQ Systems Honored as a Distinguished Employer by the OCEA

PQ Systems, the most recommended provider of software solutions for manufacturing quality, has been named a Distinguished Employer by the Ohio Cooperative Education Association (OCEA). The award was announced at the OCEA Conference held May 18-20.
The Distinguished Employer award recognizes employers who maintain a high-quality internship or cooperative education program. The criteria for selection include quality student assignments, support for the students and the institutions they represent, and ongoing support for the internship program. "We look for students in business and technical fields who want to learn by doing. We offer opportunities for experiential learning while benefiting from student contributions; a worthwhile exchange," according to PQ president Beth Savage. Interns from Cedarville University, Miami University, Sinclair Community College, The Ohio State University, the University of Dayton, and Wright State University have opportunities to demonstrate their skills in computer programming, IT, marketing, sales, and accounting at PQ.
Students bring new technologies and perspectives that enliven the PQ culture. Whether they continue their careers at PQ or elsewhere, the internship helps to prepare them for full-time employment. Corey Dennison, PQ Systems Software Support Intern, says, "I have the opportunity to test drive a career while building troubleshooting and problem-solving skills that will help me become a better software developer. There's no downside to this experience." Corey plans to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science after completing his Associate's degree at Sinclair Community College.
About PQ Systems: For more than 36 years, the company has been providing solutions to help manufacturers optimize process performance and improve product quality. The company's solutions include SQCpack® for statistical process control and GAGEpack® for measurement intelligence. For more information, visit www.pqsystems.com.
About OCEA: The Ohio Cooperative Education Association (OCEA) is a nonprofit professional association that recognizes the vital role of employers that provide employment and learning opportunities play in the professional development of co-op and internship students.
