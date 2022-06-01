Loopio and nFold Announce Strategic Partnership, Benefitting South African Proposal Teams



Loopio + nFold Partnership

Loopio + nFold Partnership





TORONTO - June 1, 2022 - (

)

Loopio and nFold are proud to announce the launch of their strategic partnership. Loopio is the leader in Request for Proposal (RFP) response software and nFold is a leading proposal consultancy in South Africa. The partnership allows Loopio to expand into South Africa and nFold to offer clients industry-leading technology that improves their RFP and proposal process.

Loopio's platform is used by 1,200+ leading companies, including DocuSign, Siemens and McGraw Hill. It allows teams to easily collaborate on RFPs, significantly speeding up the sales process for large companies.

"Combining our world-class RFP response technology with nFold's expert consulting and training will deliver tremendous value to the market. We'll work together to speed up RFP response processes and increase win rates, both of which drive revenue growth for our customers," says Zak Hemraj, CEO and Co-Founder of Loopio.

"We evaluated several platforms, but Loopio was the obvious winner. With its powerful blend of content management and intelligent automation, the platform allows customers to level up how they manage responses and teams. It is the perfect fit for the South African market. And also for us as a company because of the values and cultural synergies," says Izane Cloete-Hamilton and Larissa Cornelius, Directors at nFold, in a joint statement. "The market is ready to embrace and leverage digital transformation through the way that bids, tenders and sales proposals are managed."

Justin Peimani, Senior Director of Partnerships, welcomes nFold to Loopio's Partner Program. "We are thrilled to extend our global reach to better support our customers on the African continent. From our very first conversation, nFold's collaborative approach and global best practices across key sectors, such as financial and business services, made our partnership a natural fit."

About nFold

nFold is a strategic proposal and consultancy helping customers win more bids, tenders, and sales proposals - with less effort. By inspiring success, they bring an end to mind-numbing and poorly written proposals. They offer bid & proposal consulting, training, and automation services to drive new business and sales responses. nFold has been pioneering proposal solutions since 2001.

www.nfold.com

About Loopio

Loopio's RFP response software helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, and Security Questionnaires. With Loopio, teams respond faster, improve response quality, and win more business. Serving over 1,000 customers globally, Loopio is the leading, most-loved RFP response solution in the market.

www.loopio.com

Media Contacts

Katie Flood, Senior Content Marketing Manager @ Loopio

media@loopio.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: