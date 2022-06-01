CRN Recognizes BCM One on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

CRN Solution Provider 500 List
BCM One Ranks as Top Solution Provider
BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named BCM One to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.
CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.
BCM One, which was ranked 115th on the list, is known for simplifying and optimizing communications networks for organizations worldwide through its family of brands, which also includes SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, and SkySwitch. IT leaders and resellers choose BCM One over other larger providers because of the company's nimble and client-centric approach and ability to deliver an array of solutions on one bill, with one contact and one support team.
"At BCM One, our clients and partners take priority and our focus is on helping them leverage next-generation solutions to drive their success," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "It's gratifying to be recognized for those efforts by being included in the top 25% of CRN's Solution Provider 500 list."
"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."
CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
ABOUT BCM ONE
Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 18,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers telecom solutions supporting the critical network infrastructure of businesses including UCaaS, SIP Trunking, SD-WAN, SASE, Microsoft Teams and Global Managed Connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by its mission statement: "To Provide a World-Class Experience With Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.
ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. www.thechannelcompany.com
For Media Inquiries:
Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One
Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.