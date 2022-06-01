CRN Recognizes BCM One on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List



BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named BCM One to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

BCM One, which was ranked 115th on the list, is known for simplifying and optimizing communications networks for organizations worldwide through its family of brands, which also includes SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, and SkySwitch. IT leaders and resellers choose BCM One over other larger providers because of the company's nimble and client-centric approach and ability to deliver an array of solutions on one bill, with one contact and one support team.

"At BCM One, our clients and partners take priority and our focus is on helping them leverage next-generation solutions to drive their success," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "It's gratifying to be recognized for those efforts by being included in the top 25% of CRN's Solution Provider 500 list."

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 18,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers telecom solutions supporting the critical network infrastructure of businesses including UCaaS, SIP Trunking, SD-WAN, SASE, Microsoft Teams and Global Managed Connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by its mission statement: "To Provide a World-Class Experience With Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. www.thechannelcompany.com

