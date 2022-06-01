StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. Discusses 2022 Projections for Its Secure Video Conferencing, SafeVchat, with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomes StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. SFOR a company that helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. CEO of the Company, Mark Kay, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. Kay elaborated on the Company's numerous cyber-security based solutions, including SafeVchat™, ProtectID®, PrivacyLoK™ and GuardedID®. "SafeVchat™ is our new secure video conferencing product," explained Kay, adding that consumers can purchase the technology directly. "It is very well received now, Kay added. "We are starting to get interest from the healthcare market, as well as the legal, financial, and educational sectors. We see this as a great opportunity and a great product moving forward."

Copley then commented on the growing number of cyber-security threats, and asked about the Company's revenue potential for the remainder of this year. "We're starting to see some sales coming through now and we're starting to see larger revenues for the second quarter," said Kay. "For the third and fourth quarter, we see the potential for some larger clients coming onboard."

"What can you tell us about the Company's major news announcement coming June 14th?" asked Copley. "We will definitely have a major news announcement on June 14th," confirmed Kay, adding that "until the announcement is made no further details will be released."

"What are you planning to do with the API for SafeVchat™?" asked Copley. "We did build an API for that, which means that SafeVchat™, which is secure video conferencing, can run within your own application," said Kay, adding that "one of the Company's clients is close to going live with the technology. They have a guaranteed contract with us, and it should be very soon."

"What can you tell us about the possibility of a reverse stock split?" asked Copley. "We are not about to do a reverse stock split," said Kay. "We do not have any plans to do a reverse stock split."

To close the interview, Kay shared that the Company will become HIPAA certified and compliant within a week, and expects this certification to help build the Company's relationships with clients from the healthcare industry. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's updates and current projects as they continue to receive interest from new clients for their SafeVchat™ technology.

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It's next-gen solutions include multi-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication, keystroke encryption, mobile security, secure video conferencing & desktop privacy protection.

StrikeForce Contact:

Mark Kay, CEO

Marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

(732) 661-9641

