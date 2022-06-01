Quantum eMotion Receives DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Quantum eMotion Corp. QNC QNCCF (FSE: 34Q) ("QeM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have received Depository Trust Company ("DTC") full-service eligibility within the United States. The Company currently trades on the OTCQB under the symbol QNCCF.

"Our DTC Eligibility marks another step towards improving liquidity of our common shares and increasing market awareness for QeM. We are working diligently to showcase the Company's platform technology as a compelling, and innovative solution in the space of quantum-safe cybersecurity. I am also pleased that our presence in the United States strengthens a few weeks after the White House announces a slate of measures to boost cybersecurity in the United States by mitigating risks to vulnerable cryptographic systems", said Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion.

The full White House's memorandum can be read by clicking on the following link:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/05/04/national-security-memorandum-on-promoting-united-states-leadership-in-quantum-computing-while-mitigating-risks-to-vulnerable-cryptographic-systems/

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

