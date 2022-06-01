Billance Has Officially Partnered with Matrixport to Increase the Security of Its Users' Assets

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - A strategic alliance between Billance and Matrixport has been announced. Matrixport, the fastest growing one-stop digital asset financial services platform, will provide Billance with a 20 Million USD insurance policy. By aligning with Billance, Matrixport will provide the insurance product provided by its Cactus Custody™ enterprise-level custody service to protect the assets of Billance's users and investors.
Billance partners with Matrixport
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8444/126105_576ab53194fafb89_001full.jpg
Billance team is signing its first substantive strategic cooperation agreement, with a leading provider of blockchain security since its inception. A comprehensive strategic alignment between Matrixport and Billance is now possible, focusing on security and a variety of avenues. Billance's safe operation as a trading platform and its international users is enhanced by this alignment, which facilitates among other things, rapid global implementation.
Through the strategic cooperation with Matrixport, a world-class financial institution, Billance's asset security capabilities will not only be strengthened but will also be streamlined, and the cooperation channels will be drastically further improved. This brings great value to the healthy and rapid development of the company's internal business ecosystem, as well as adds to the provision of continuous and stable services to its users and customers.
Billance will now also have access to a comprehensive range of financial services, as well as knowledge, and a strategic partnership base that it will be able to leverage in the future.
About Billance
Billance was founded in 2021. The platform provides a secure, as well as stable trading service for mainstream crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, DOT, and USDC for our global investors. Further to this, Billance guards all of its investor's assets on Billance with a 20 million USDT insurance fund.
About Matrixport
Matrixport is a blockchain-based financial service platform for digital assets that was founded in 2019. With Bitmains, Jihan Wu, as the co-founder and chairman, the team comes from a team that has its foundations in world-class traditional financial institutions, Internet giants, and blockchain unicorn companies, with rich financial and technical expertise, knowledge, and experience.
Media Contact
Billance
Zed Garry
zed@billance.com
https://www.billance.com/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126105
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
