Sean Parys Joins Kelley|Uustal Trial Attorneys

Sean Parys
Trial attorney Sean Parys joins Kelley|Uustal
Kelley|Uustal is pleased to welcome trial attorney Sean Parys to the firm.
Parys earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School, where he was an editor on the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review.
Parys began his work in public service as a law clerk at the Orleans Public Defenders in New Orleans and the Bronx Defenders in the Bronx, New York. He joins the firm after more than four years at the Palm Beach Public Defender's Office, where he represented defendants charged with offenses ranging from first-degree felonies to misdemeanors. During his career, he has tried more than 20 jury and bench trials.
"Sean's successes are incredible, and we really wanted him on our team," said John Uustal, founding partner of the firm, which focuses on catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases.
Kelley|Uustal (www.kelleyuustal.com) is a Fort Lauderdale-based law firm focusing on catastrophic injury and wrongful death. The firm can be reached at (954) 522-6601.
