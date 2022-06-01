PBA and The Howard Group Hosts Montreal F1 Investor Networking Event

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - PBA ("PBA" or "Paul Benwell & Associates"), in association with the Howard Group, is pleased to announce that it is hosting the Montreal F1 Investor Networking Event Thursday, June 16th, from 5 pm to 7 pm.
PBA welcomes back the Montreal investment community to its premier penthouse event. This by invitation-only event will highlight promising companies in the mining sector. Presenting companies will include returning presenters Thesis Gold TAU, Benchmark Metals BNCH, QC Copper & Gold QCCU and Baselode Energy Corp. FIND.
Thesis Gold TAU is focused in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of British Columbia, where it is defining and developing the substantial resource potential of the Ranch Gold and Copper project.
Benchmark Metals Inc. BNCH is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold and Silver project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada.
QC Copper & Gold QCCU is a Copper and Gold exploration company focused on its Opemiska Copper project within the Chibougamau district of Quebec.
Baselode Energy Corp. FIND is a fully-funded Uranium exploration company looking for the next world-class deposit in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.
Sophy Cesar
Managing Partner, PBA
scesar@paulbenwell.com
(514) 641-6897
ABOUT PBA
PBA is a market awareness company founded by Paul Benwell, offering a full range of capital market services to micro and small-cap companies building custom-tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients. PBA has hosted popular monthly investor 5à7 presentations in Montreal since 2011. In March 2020, PBA took its events online, drawing an international audience.
ABOUT THE HOWARD GROUP
The Howard Group is a boutique capital markets communications firm, which for more than three decades has partnered with a myriad of industry diverse companies. We tailor a wide array of services to optimize investor engagement for publicly traded and private companies.
Our talented team of in-house professionals have sat on both sides of the boardroom table and have extensive experience in all aspects of financial marketing: capital raising, investor relations, branding, copywriting, digital marketing, graphic & web design, video & photography production, and more.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126064
