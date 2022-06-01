Joseph Gunnar to Sponsor at the LD Micro Invitational XII

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Joseph Gunnar & Co., announced today that it will be sponsoring at the LD Micro Invitational XII in Westlake Village, CA on Tuesday, June 7th - June 9th.
Event: LD Micro Invitational XII
Date: June 7-9, 2022
Location: The Four Seasons Westlake Village
- 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
- The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at
LD Micro Invitational.
Media Contact:
Anna Stone
astone@jgunnar.com
(212)440-9676
About Joseph Gunnar & Co.
Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a full service broker-dealer, investment adviser, and investment bank focused on equity and debt corporate finance transactions within emerging growth and micro markets. Founded in 1997, we provide a wide array of customary and proprietary investment products including access to Buttonwood, its affiliate pre-IPO venture fund, to both suitable individuals and entities.
Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)
The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.
This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.
For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.
Dean@ldmicro.com
About LD Micro
LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125457
