Sun Summit Announces Final Winter 2022 Drilling Results on Buck Property; Drills 29.17 g/t Gold Equivalent over 1.0 Metre Within 3.11 g/t Gold Equivalent over 13.2 Metres at Buck Main, Demonstrating Strong High-Grade Potential

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. SMN SMREF is pleased to report the final drill results from its winter 2022 exploration drill program on its Buck Property, central B.C.

Highlights:

Intersected multiple zones of high-grade and bulk-tonnage style mineralization near the centre of Buck Main: BK22-069: 29.17 grams per tonne (g/t) gold equivalent (AuEq) over 1.0 metre within 3.11 g/t AuEq over 13.2 metres , within broader zone of 0.91 g/t AuEq over 69.8 metres. Mineralization open in all directions: The broad zone of vein-hosted, high-grade intercepts, central to Buck Main, is unconstrained both laterally and at depth and open for expansion in all directions.

Multiple broad intervals of near-surface, bulk-tonnage style mineralization identified on the eastern side of Buck Main: New drilling demonstrates strong grade continuity. BK22-067: 2.68 g/t AuEq over 11.3 metres within a broad zone of 0.98 g/t AuEq over 67.6 metres BK22-075: 2.22 g/t AuEq over 6.0 metres within a broad zone of 1.08 g/t AuEq over 63.5 metres

New drilling demonstrates strong grade continuity.

Notes:

1. Intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown.

2. Calculations are uncut and length-weighted using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off.

3. AuEq assumes metal prices of $1700/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $1.60/lbs Zn using the equation:

AuEq(g/t) = ((Au(g/t)*$Au/oz*0.032151)+(Ag(g/t)*$Ag/oz*0.032151)+(Zn%*$Zn/lbs*22.0462))/($Au/oz*0.032151).

4. Assay results for individual metals for each AuEq calculation are reported in Table 1.

Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President, stated: "The high-grade intersections in drill holes BK22-068 and -069 supports our strong view that the Buck Main system has significant high-grade gold potential. These holes were designed to target high-grade gold-silver-zinc mineralization central to the system as outlined in previous programs - highlighted by discovery hole BK20-012. The remaining holes targeted bulk-tonnage style mineralization on the eastern side of Buck Main and were successful in identifying broad zones of disseminated mineralization in previously untested areas, outlining considerable exploration potential. Planning for the summer exploration season is ongoing and we look forward to additional step-out drilling at Buck Main as well as following up on exploration targets throughout our large property package."

The nature of the high-grade mineralization at Buck Main is complex, hosted in discreet veins and veinlets with numerous orientations all within broad zones of structural complexity. Based on new observations and assay results, together with results from the previous grid-based program, the comprehensive structural model is being refined to better inform the system-scale orientations of preferential grade-controlling structures.

In addition to the considerable exploration potential west of Buck Main discovered in three step-out holes (see news release dated May 3rd, 2022), the extent of near-surface bulk-tonnage style mineralization on the eastern-side of Buck Main represents an important target. All holes drilled in this area, as well as holes north of Bob Creek in the same host rocks, have so far intersected significant zones of disseminated and local breccia-hosted mineralization. Continued efforts will be focused on investigating the limits of this significant footprint of widespread mineralization.

Table 1. Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Int (m) AuEq (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) BK22-067 10.8 19.4 8.7 0.57 0.34 5.28 0.24 and 87.0 102.9 15.9 0.56 0.31 2.51 0.33 and 141.0 145.0 4.0 2.10 1.26 3.36 1.23 and 155.5 291.5 136.0 0.72 0.50 3.01 0.28 inc 165.4 233.0 67.6 0.98 0.77 2.56 0.27 inc 183.0 194.3 11.3 2.68 2.49 5.63 0.18 and 318.0 327.0 9.0 0.29 0.24 0.52 0.07















BK22-068 8.3 18.0 9.7 0.57 0.37 4.02 0.23 and 50.0 53.0 3.0 1.10 0.87 4.45 0.27 and 60.0 72.9 12.9 0.32 0.24 3.29 0.07 and 115.2 128.8 13.6 1.16 0.99 2.47 0.21 and 155.0 232.5 77.5 0.57 0.48 2.14 0.09 inc 204.6 232.5 27.9 1.02 0.91 1.56 0.13 inc 231.0 232.5 1.5 7.09 7.00 1.40 0.11 and 245.7 256.5 10.8 0.22 0.19 1.19 0.04 and 284.5 290.0 5.5 0.36 0.33 1.14 0.02 and 331.1 338.5 7.4 0.38 0.17 5.55 0.21 and 375.0 423.3 48.3 0.30 0.21 1.76 0.11 inc 416.0 423.3 7.3 0.75 0.72 0.89 0.03















BK22-069 4.0 8.3 4.3 1.24 1.10 4.68 0.12 and 34.0 36.5 2.5 2.27 1.55 8.50 0.94 and 159.9 163.8 3.9 0.23 0.19 2.69 0.01 and 188.5 257.7 69.2 0.27 0.17 1.49 0.12 and 309.2 379.0 69.8 0.91 0.76 6.93 0.09 inc 331.7 358.5 26.8 1.89 1.61 14.36 0.16 inc 331.7 344.9 13.2 3.11 2.75 22.99 0.09 inc 331.7 332.8 1.0 29.17 26.50 199.00 0.14















BK22-073 79.3 90.2 10.9 0.53 0.28 1.96 0.35 and 105.2 125.5 20.3 0.43 0.23 2.05 0.27 and 148.0 155.5 7.5 0.19 0.13 1.04 0.07 and 163.0 178.0 15.0 0.18 0.10 0.71 0.10 and 188.2 206.0 17.8 0.27 0.20 1.84 0.07 and 219.5 237.4 17.9 0.18 0.11 0.78 0.09 and 252.6 355.5 103.0 0.31 0.19 1.56 0.16 inc 318.2 330.8 12.6 0.56 0.49 2.14 0.05 and 384.0 387.0 3.0 0.28 0.17 3.25 0.11















BK22-074 44.0 274.2 230.2 0.50 0.35 2.02 0.18 inc 134.8 174.8 40.0 0.90 0.74 2.90 0.19 inc 153.0 174.8 21.8 1.12 0.97 3.71 0.16 and 290.7 308.0 17.3 0.41 0.35 2.30 0.05















BK22-075 10.0 38.0 28.0 0.23 0.13 1.15 0.12 and 58.0 449.0 391.0 0.56 0.26 3.53 0.39 inc 323.0 386.5 63.5 1.08 0.52 7.53 0.72 inc 323.0 329.0 6.0 2.22 1.37 11.15 1.09 inc 376.8 386.5 9.7 1.62 1.10 16.92 0.47



1. Intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown. Calculations are uncut and length-weighted using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off.

2. AuEq assumes metal prices of $1700/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $1.60/lbs Zn using the equation: AuEq(g/t) = ((Au(g/t)*$Au/oz*0.032151) + (Ag(g/t)*$Ag/oz*0.032151) + (Zn%*$Zn/lbs*22.0462)) / ($Au/oz*0.032151)

Drill Program

Holes BK22-068 and -069 targeted high-grade, structurally controlled mineralization as well as broad zones of disseminated gold-silver-zinc mineralization near the centre of the Buck Main epithermal-related system (Figure 1). The holes were designed to investigate the extent and continuity of high-grade gold-silver-zinc mineralization intersected in previous programs (e.g., BK20-012: 5.89 g/t AuEq over 17.0 metres including 23.10 g/t AuEq over 3.0 metres, and BK21-020: 31.75 g/t AuEq over 4.0 metres including 247 g/t AuEq over 0.5 metres; see news releases dated January 5th, 2021, and May 11th, 2021). The holes tested a broad gap in drilling above and below BK20-012 (Figure 2). Based on updated geological modelling, prior to this program, a westerly azimuth was chosen for these holes.





Figure 1. Map showing drill collar locations with selected highlights



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/126079_d43d5a4954771913_001full.jpg







Figure 2. EW cross section showing selected highlights



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/126079_d43d5a4954771913_002full.jpg

BK22-068, drilled towards the west (Figure 2), intersected multiple zones of strong gold-silver-zinc mineralization starting at the collar and throughout the entire hole highlighted by 1.16 g/t AuEq over 13.6 metres and 1.02 g/t AuEq over 27.9 metres, including 7.09 g/t AuEq over 1.5 metres, and bottomed in 0.75 g/t AuEq over 7.3 metres (Table 1). BK22-069 was collared 45 metres west of BK22-068 and was drilled at a similar azimuth and dip. The hole collared in mineralization and intersected numerous broad zones of gold-silver-zinc mineralization highlighted by 3.11 g/t AuEq over 13.2 metres within broad zone of 0.91 g/t AuEq over 69.8 metres. This broad interval included a high-grade intercept of 29.17 g/t AuEq over 1.0 metre associated with vein-hosted quartz-carbonate-sulfide mineralization.

Mineralization in both holes is hosted in a sequence of andesites and sedimentary rocks cut by northwest-trending quartz-feldspar porphyritic dykes. Higher-grade intervals (Table 1) are hosted in local quartz + carbonate + sulfide veins associated with broad zones of quartz + sericite + pyrite alteration.

Holes BK22-068 and 069 were drilled at different azimuths compared to the previous grid-based drilling completed in late 2021 (see news releases dated January 5th, 2022 and February 22nd, 2022). The aim was to investigate the potential of oblique and/or conjugate structures within the wider east-west trending Buck structural corridor. Veins along these orientations would have been missed during the previous grid-based program, which was drilled with northeast orientations. New insights into this structurally complex zone are being incorporated into the model to inform the next round of drilling, both within and peripheral to the Buck Main system.

Holes BK22-067, 073, 074 and 075 targeted bulk-tonnage style mineralization on the eastern side of Buck Main where previous drilling intersected broad zones of near-surface, strong gold-silver-zinc mineralization hosted in dacitic volcaniclastic rocks (e.g., BK21-017: 1.25 g/t AuEq over 241 metres including 2.36 g/t AuEq over 45 metres, and BK21-032: 1.03 g/t AuEq over 187 metres including 4.38 g/t AuEq over 12.3 metres; see news release dated February 22nd, 2022). Hole BK22-067 was drilled to the east and tested for mineralization continuity below previous drilling and intersected 0.98 g/t AuEq over 67.6 metres including 2.68 g/t AuEq over 11.3 metres associated with disseminated and clotted sphalerite and pyrite. Similarly, hole BK22-075 tested for mineralization continuity above previous drilling and intersected 1.08 g/t AuEq over 63.5 metres including 2.22 g/t AuEq over 6.0 metres. Hole BK22-073 was a step-out hole collared 130 metres southeast of BK20-010 and intersected numerous zones of disseminated gold-silver-zinc mineralization (Table 1) in a previously untested area. Additional drilling to the south and east is warranted.

Table 2. Drill Collar Locations

Hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) BK22-067 654545 6019702 921 98.86 -61.62 327 BK22-068 654547 6019705 920.2 269.33 -63.45 426 BK22-069 654505 6019715 922.7 269.88 -55.45 390 BK22-073 654735 6019454 912.8 357.31 -60.45 413 BK22-074 654654 6019607 902.7 8.69 -63.95 311 BK22-075 654586 6019688 915 78.5 -45.52 449



Coordinates are in UTM NAD83 Zone 9N

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All sample assay results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance / quality control (QA / QC) program. Drill core was sawn in half at Sun Summit's core logging and processing facility in Houston, B.C. Half of the core was sampled and shipped in sealed and secure bags to the ALS Global preparation facilities in Kamloops, Langley or North Vancouver, B.C. Samples were prepared using standard preparation procedures. Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS Global analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C. for analysis. ALS Global is registered to ISO / IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures.

Core samples were analyzed for 48 elements by ICP-MS on a 0.25 gram sample using a four acid digestion (method ME-MS61L). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30 gram sample with an AAS finish (method Au-AA23). Samples with >10 parts per million (ppm) gold were re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish on a 30 gram sample. Samples with >100 ppm silver were re-analyzed using a four acid digestion and ICP-AES finish. Samples with >10,000 ppm zinc were re-analysed using a four acid digestion and ICP-AES finish.

In addition to ALS Global laboratory QA / QC protocols, Sun Summit implements an internal QA / QC program that includes the insertion of duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream.

AuEq incorporates metal prices of $1700/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $1.60/lbs Zn using the equation: AuEq (AgZn) (g/t) = ((Au(g/t)*$Au/oz*0.032151) + (Ag(g/t)*$Ag/oz*0.032151) + (Zn%*$Zn/lbs*22.0462)) / ($Au/oz*0.032151)

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Sun Summit's CEO, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Property is located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as the project continues.

Corporate Communications Contract Terminated

Sun Summit also advises that it and Jasper Gatrill and have mutually agreed to terminate his corporate communications services contract announced April 14, 2022.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its epithermal gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship 100% controlled Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia near the town of Houston in central B.C.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority targets through systematic exploration campaigns with excellent developed infrastructure and year-round drilling access. The Buck Project has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold, silver, and zinc potential and is located in an established mining region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

Link to Figures

Figure 1:

https://sunsummitminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/SunSummit_BuckMainPlanMap_Updated-scaled.jpg

Figure 2:

https://sunsummitminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/SunSummit_BuckMainCrossSectionMap_Updated.jpg

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander

President

info@sunsummitminerals.com

Tel. 778-588-9606

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the impact of exploration competition; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126079