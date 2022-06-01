Press Conference June 2 After Historic Sentencing Hearing in Corey J. Iodice Case



Flagman Logo

Flagman Logo





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - June 1, 2022 - (

)

After Bridgeport Superior Court concludes the sentencing hearing at 2 p.m. ET tomorrow in the State of Connecticut vs. Dean Robert case, Cindy Iodice, founder of FlagmanTM, will hold a press conference on the courthouse steps at approximately 3:30 p.m. about the sentencing of the drunk driver who killed her brother Corey J. Iodice on April 22, 2020. The sentencing is a historic and landmark case in Connecticut, which will be the very first time that Connecticut courts apply the language of the SLOW DOWN MOVE OVER (SDMO) law, enacted in 2009. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) will join the press conference to discuss Congressional efforts to raise awareness of Slow Down, Move Over (SDMO) laws to promote road safety.

Tow truck driver Corey John Iodice, 58, of Seffner, Florida, was killed in the line of duty on April 22, 2020. Born Aug. 31, 1961, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Corey was a lifelong towing and recovery specialist who was well-respected for his abilities to execute any recovery. An anomaly in the towing industry and a consummate professional, Corey was also known as the guy who made safety his priority. Corey took pride in working with his brother Chris and father Russ during countless emergencies for the Fairfield Police and Fire Services.

In 1991, Corey, Chris and their father were awarded a Civilian Service Medal from Fairfield for saving the life of a victim of a horrific crash on Interstate 95. Corey loved his family, his dog Dude, and spending his free time camping, hiking, and biking.

Due to this tragedy, Cindy Iodice, Corey's sister, founded Flagman TM, the new national non-profit to help save lives. Flagman's TM mission is to champion a national public awareness/educational outreach program to reduce struck-by-vehicle injuries and fatalities nationwide. "I believe the solution to this problem is educating our children and the driving public of the dangers our first responders and highway workers face daily. When my brother Corey was killed, FlagmanTM for SDMO was born."

FlagmanTM is bringing national awareness to the public about SDMO with the recent mention of Corey's death by Senator Richard Blumenthal to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in a committee hearing on May 3, 2022, in D.C.

Since its inception earlier this year, FlagmanTM has received overwhelming support from all facets of transportation, emergency services, police, fire, and major media. The national organizations that have stepped up to support FlagmanTM include MADD, AAA, and Department of Transportation. Connecticut partners and advocates include AAA New England, AMR, CRCOG, CT Fire Police, CT State Police, Fairfield CT Fire Dept., and Fairfield CT Police Dept., Fire Fighter Union CT, HASS Alert, Intl. Assoc. of Firefighters, TRPC, Iodice Family Transport, Mickey's Towing, Strollo Bros. Towing, Chippy's Service Station, Farmington Motors, Westport Fire and Police Department. In neighboring states, FlagmanTM supporters include ERSCA, International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame, Wall of the Fallen, Survivors Fund, Miller Industries, Tow Times, MA Fire Fighters Union, and RI Fire Fighters Union.

On average, an Emergency First Responder is struck and killed every 4.65 days working on America's roadways, with 65 deaths in 2021.

MEDIA Contact:

Janet M. Kelley

FlagmanTM Communications Director/Mana Means Communications

Direct 808-285-7712

Email janet@manameans.com

FLAGMAN PSA VIDEO LINK HERE



www.flagmansafety.com

Attachments include Media Release and Partnership 1-Sheet

Press Release Service by

Original Source: