STACK Construction Technologies Scales Enterprise Business Led by VP Mike Sabol

STACK Construction Technologies announced the addition of Mike Sabol to their executive leadership team, joining in a new role as Vice President of Enterprise Sales. Sabol most recently hails from GoContractor, bringing over 20 years of construction technology sales expertise to STACK.

In a previous position at Newforma, Sabol's sales strategy helped scale their business from $8m to $40m in four years. This metric was a huge selling point for STACK, as the company continues to focus on growth in the subcontractor market with recent acquisitions of solutions in the bid retrieval and construction management space.

"We're thrilled to have Mike head up our enterprise team here at STACK," says Phil Ogilby, STACK Co-Founder and CEO. "As we continue to move upmarket, we need enterprise leadership that's laser-focused on both our growth and the unique needs of our subcontractor customers. We're confident that Mike is the right person to expand our presence in the market."

In his new role, Sabol will focus on a proactive enterprise sales strategy and oversee the enterprise sales team. His main goal is to focus on risk reduction in construction through leveraging STACK's comprehensive technology platform. He will report directly to Ray DeZenzo, STACK's Chief Operating Officer.

"For a business to thrive, creativity is imperative. I analyze data to pinpoint strengths and weaknesses and make thoughtful changes that affect the bottom line," says Sabol.

Thriving in a sales environment, Sabol loves building teams that believe in a common pursuit of profit goals and can be honest about their strengths and weaknesses. Although nothing is weak about his proven results in past roles - his strategy works. Sabol joined STACK because he aligns with the company's mission of delivering value to the underserved subcontractor market. He celebrates that STACK is committed to investing in its product and is excited to leverage the foundation the company has built.

"The moment I walked into the office, it felt like a team," says Sabol. "Phil and Ray really understood how I would fit into the business, rather than the mindset of if I was qualified for the role."

