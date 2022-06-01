Scotch Creek Announces Exploration Plans on the Miranda Lithium Project in Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. SCV 7S SCVFF (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its plans to initiate the first phase of its geophysical program on the 5,360-acre Miranda Project. Phase one will consist of a Seismic survey in addition to a detailed Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics ("HSAMT") survey carried out by Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc. The objective of this work program is to establish the presence of well-bedded, clay-rich mudstones and ash stones similar to those found in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Scotch Creek's Technical Director, Mr. Robert D. Marvin, commented, "We are eager to start our exploration program at the Miranda project, as it is virtually an unexplored property just to the North of Nevada Sunrise's recent lithium discovery [see April 28th, 2022, news release]. Scotch Creek is confident that the key regional lithium host rock, the 'Esmeralda Formation,' can be found in the basin's subsurface in which our Miranda project lies." Based on the results of the HSAMT and Seismic surveys, the Company will consider additional geophysics programs, including a detailed gravity survey, as a potential precursor to a drill program.

"Our team continues to rapidly develop and expand our highly promising portfolio of North American lithium assets. To date, our exploration efforts in Nevada include an ongoing drill program at the Macallan East project, an extensive geophysics campaign on the Highlands West project, and an upcoming HSAMT survey at the recently acquired Miranda project." Commented Scotch Creek's CEO, David Ryan.

About the Miranda project

The 100% owned Miranda project is located in Jackson Valley, Nevada, a relatively closed arid basin with similar characteristics to Clayton Valley. The unexplored Miranda project is situated in an area nearby known lithium deposits.

In addition, given the proximity of the Cupz Project to recent nearby lithium discoveries in Jackson Valley, Scotch Creek will not pursue the proposed spin-off of its Cupz Claims (announced on September 1st, 2021 ) . The Company believes that it can better maximize shareholder value by retaining these claims.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

