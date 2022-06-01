UPDATE: Findings Creates Automated ESG & Cybersecurity Assessment Solution

London Stock Exchange and Findings.co create automated ESG & Cybersecurity assessment solution.
Announced today as an official Issuer Services of the LSEG.
Findings, the supply chain automation company, announced today it is an official member of the London Stock Exchange's Issuer Services Marketplace.
Through Issuer Services, London Stock Exchange traded companies can now access services provided by Findings, including a specifically designed ESG solution for self, and supply-chain compliance aimed to align with the rapidly growing adoption of ESG requirements affecting businesses worldwide.
The Findings ESG solution is jointly created with ESG experts and leaders and aims to help traded, and all other companies to easily adopt ESG standards within their business ecosystem as well as report their sustainability performance to their stakeholders.
Findings, a state-of-the-art risk assessment platform that readily supports tailor-made ESG reporting and performance, is adopted by innovative companies and forward-thinking organizations and rapidly adopted by the largest stock exchanges globally.
"ESG compliance has become a fundamental requirement for doing business, and companies of all sizes need to catch up fast with both regulations evolving as well as market demand for embracing new standards of doing business," says Kobi Freedman, Founder and CEO of Findings. "Adopting new methodologies is hard, especially when there is a lot of blur, lack of guidance, and no best practices. We created Findings ESG to help traded, and other companies achieve their social and environmental impact and goals."
Who is the Findings ESG solution for?
Findings ESG is a cost-effective and scalable solution, fully customizable to the user's risk program, providing best practice and customized capabilities for all ESG stakeholders - Asset owners, Asset managers, Enterprises, Vendors, and their supply chain alike.
For more information on Findings ESG solutions, please feel free to contact Findings at:
