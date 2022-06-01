Intrepid Geophysics: Visit us at PDAC 2022 Convention in Toronto this June at Booth 418 (in the Australia Pavilion)

Brighton, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Intrepid Geophysics invites you to visit them at Booth #418 (in the Australia Pavilion) at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Intrepid Geophysics

Intrepid Geophysics bridges the gap between innovative science and turning ideas into practical products and valuable services. Intrepid Geophysics has provided software and services for potential field geophysics and integrated geology for more than 35 years.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

