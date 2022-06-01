Dexterra Group Announces Appointment of President, Integrated Facilities Management

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Dexterra Group Inc. DXT ("Dexterra Group") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjay Gomes as President, Integrated Facilities Management ("IFM") effective June 13, 2022.

Sanjay joins us from Compass Group, where he led the ESS North America Division as President. He has spent his entire 20+ year career in the support services and facilities management industry, with progressively senior roles in marketing, operations, and strategy. A graduate of the Executive Business Program from Queen's University, Sanjay also holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Athabasca University and a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Political Science from Western University.

In his new role as President, IFM, Sanjay will be responsible for the operational and financial performance of the IFM business. He will work closely with John Mac Cuish, Chief Executive Officer of Dexterra Group, to lead the continued expansion of the IFM business in Canada and across North America - in both the soft and hard FM segments of the business - with a diverse range of clients, including government, defence, healthcare, education, hotel, and transportation.

"We are thrilled to have Sanjay Gomes join the Dexterra team," says John Mac Cuish, Chief Executive Officer. "The management expertise, leadership, and industry experience he brings, along with his track record in delivering operational excellence and growth, will be key ingredients in helping us reach our goal of $1 billion in revenue for the IFM business over the next several years."

