MagicCraft Announces the Most Anticipated Genesis NFT Collection

Tortola, British Virgin Island--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - MagicCraft, a popular play-to-earn NFT game has announced the release of its much-anticipated NFT collection. The Genesis NFT collection went live on 15th May and is available for minting. The collection, which aims to revolutionise the Play-to-Earn gaming industry, allows every player the chance to own an exclusive NFT Hero that can help them earn real-world money.





MagicCraft NFTs have unique skills and bonuses that provide their owners with a significant game advantage. The Genesis NFTs will not be available for long, so users must make sure to participate and mint them before their opponents do.

Each of the 9999 Genesis NFTs has its own class, rarity level, and qualities. The collection will feature Warriors, Wizards, and Archers. The 9999 characters are either rare, epic, or legendary. The character's artwork and rarity will be revealed once the team announces it on their main social media channels.

NFT Heroes from the Genesis series offer unique qualities and rewards to their owners. NFTs from Genesis have special abilities, spells, and skills. They provide access to Realms, Events, and Raids that are only available to them. Access to a second Summoning Portal is also included, which is an important feature that increases the worth of NFTs from this collection. Genesis NFTs also provide holders access to the Hall of Ancients, where users can browse unique content, interact with Magicverse sellers, and shop in the Crystaline Marketplace.

The P2E game allows players to engage in epic face-to-face battles by deploying ferocious NFT Heroes with incredible levels of skills and traits and earning rewards through the game's unrivaled Play-To-Earn Mechanics. MagicCraft is a massively multiplayer play-to-earn game featuring an extensive guild system, taxation, and economy that was released on the Binance Smart Chain. Players can form clans and fight other clans on the platform if they work together.

The Elders have erected seven great castles in the MagicCraft universe. The magical energy called Magicus is stored within the walls of these castles. This unknown chemical, which is formed throughout millennial battles, can be given to the owner with great strength. That is why it is closely guarded and considered a prized possession by many.

How to get the rare Genesis NFT collection

The characters of the NFT collection can only be minted on the official magicraft.io website and the platform has issued a common warning for people to be aware of the scam platform. Staking is only available on the official MagicCraft website.

To further prepare community members and other people interested in participating in the public NFT sale phase of the mint, MagicCraft has produced a tutorial blog post on their official Medium channel to explain how the mint works. It can be checked out via this link: https://bit.ly/mcmintingguide.

The MagicCraft metaverse virtual environment mixes gaming, blockchain, and NFTs to offer a medium for gamers, streamers, digital asset owners, and cryptocurrency aficionados to communicate. All of the users listed above can participate in this all-encompassing blockchain ecosystem, pursue their passions, and profit from their work.

