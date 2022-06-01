Author August Legends' New Book 'Sergeant's Sister' is a Story of a Family of Eagles That Go Above and Beyond Expectations

NEW YORK - June 1, 2022 - (

)

August Legends, a grandfather who wanted to write a story that his grandchildren could enjoy, has completed his new book "Sergeant's Sister": a gripping story that follows a family of bald eagles that had made their nest on a nuclear cooling tower, giving them access to food that has made them bigger, stronger, and faster than any other predator in the area, truly the apex of their habitat.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, August Legends' thrilling tale follows the family of eagles as they claim and evolve their stake in the land, the titular character Sergeant's Sister doing her job to provide for them all, but as she grows stronger, becoming the ultimate predator, she starts to gain the attention of the humans, pushing an envelope that is starting to demand an answer.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Sergeant's Sister" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both e-book and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: